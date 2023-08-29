The Shivamogga airport is all set to be operational starting from August 31 as the first domestic flight will land in the crucial town of central Karnataka. The airport was launched a few months ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it was named after popular Kannada poet Kuvempu. Karnataka's Shivamogga airport to be operational from August 31. Details

Also Read - Karnataka: Bengaluru Police arrests one more in terror suspects case

The Indigo flight is scheduled to depart from Bengaluru's Kempe Gowda International Airport at 9.50 am and arrive at the Shivamogga Airport at 11.05 am.

The passengers on the inaugural flight will include, state ministers MB Patil and Madhu Bangarappa, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, MP BY Raghavendra, and other public representatives from the Malnad region. Shivamogga airport will be the first airport which will be run by the state government.

Karnataka minister MB Patil said that the initial response to the flight service has been positive, with tickets booked in advance for the next three weeks.

Shivamogga is the sixth destination for IndiGo in Karnataka. “After Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Belagavi, Shivamogga will be the latest town for Indigo in Karnataka. This direct flight will enhance intrastate accessibility, while connecting Shivamogga to key domestic and international destinations through Bengaluru,” Indigo told in an announcement earlier.

On the 80th birthday of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February launched the Kuvempu airport at Shivamogga. It was built at the cost of around ₹600 crores out of which ₹449 crores were spent on the infrastructure of the airport. The remaining amount was spent on the land acquisition for the airport.

Kuvempu Airport in Shivamogga is the ninth domestic airport in Karnataka. Karnataka's domestic airports are located in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports are international airports in the state.