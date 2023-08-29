News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Bengaluru Police arrests one more in terror suspects case

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Aug 29, 2023 05:04 PM IST

RT Nagar Police in Bengaluru have arrested another man linked to the terror suspects case being investigated by the crime branch on Monday, officials informed.

As per the officials, the arrested accused is said to have been in constant touch with a man named Junaid, who is said to be in a Middle Eastern country (on the run) and handling the others.

As per the officials, the arrested accused is said to have been in constant touch with a man named Junaid, who is said to be in a Middle Eastern country (on the run) and handling the others.

According to the police, a few weeks ago, 5 men were arrested for suspected terror activities, and guns and grenades were recovered from their possession.

Cops who were on the lookout for their associates have arrested a man identified as Arshad from RT Nagar in Bengaluru, they said.

Arshad is said to have tried to slit his own throat as cops tried to box him in. They have managed to get him to the hospital and save him, and he has been arrested, they added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Tuesday, August 29, 2023
