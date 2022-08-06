Karnataka CM Bommai cancels Delhi visit after testing Covid +ve
- Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has cancelled his Delhi trip after testing positive for Covid
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid. This is the second time he has contracted the virus. Earlier in the month of January, Bommai had isolated himself after he tested Covid positive.
On Saturday morning, CM Bommai took to social media and wrote: “I have tested positive for Covid-19 with Mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled. (Sic)”
On Friday, CM Bommai inaugurated the popular Lal Bagh Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru and met many party leaders at the inaugural function. He also met Kannada superstar Dr. Shiva Rajkumar who attended as a chief guest at ‘Phala Pushpa’ event. The theme of the event was based on Kannada film stars Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar.
He also inaugurated a handloom exhibition at Chitrakala Parishad in Bengaluru on the eve of 8th National Handloom Day and met many handloom weavers and traders at the event on Friday.
The chief minister was scheduled to travel to Delhi to discuss multiple issues with the BJP high command. The much-awaited cabinet expansion in the state of Karnataka is said to be one of the key issues that is scheduled to be discussed with the top brass in his Delhi visit.
Bommai issues instructions for time-bound implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed officials to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission project in a time-bound manner as it is an ambitious project. Speaking at the 'Disha' State level review meeting Bommai highlighted the total number of tap water connections in the southern state. "Tapped drinking water connections were provided for 19 lakh houses last year. On average 7000 houses are being connected every day," said CM Bommai.
Lal Bagh Independence Day flower show: Bengaluru cops issue traffic advisory
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show kickstarted on Friday and a massive crowd is expected to visit the show in the next 10 days. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show. The flower show is being held after a break of two years because of Covid-19. It is themed after father and son duo Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, both Kannada film stars.
