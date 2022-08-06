Karnataka CM Bommai cancels Delhi visit after testing Covid +ve

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid. This is the second time he has contracted the virus. Earlier in the month of January, Bommai had isolated himself after he tested Covid positive.

On Saturday morning, CM Bommai took to social media and wrote: “I have tested positive for Covid-19 with Mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled. (Sic)”

On Friday, CM Bommai inaugurated the popular Lal Bagh Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru and met many party leaders at the inaugural function. He also met Kannada superstar Dr. Shiva Rajkumar who attended as a chief guest at ‘Phala Pushpa’ event. The theme of the event was based on Kannada film stars Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar.

He also inaugurated a handloom exhibition at Chitrakala Parishad in Bengaluru on the eve of 8th National Handloom Day and met many handloom weavers and traders at the event on Friday.

The chief minister was scheduled to travel to Delhi to discuss multiple issues with the BJP high command. The much-awaited cabinet expansion in the state of Karnataka is said to be one of the key issues that is scheduled to be discussed with the top brass in his Delhi visit.

