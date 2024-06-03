Key Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengaluru to watch out for on counting day tomorrow

As the nation braces itself for the outcome of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, all eyes are on the key Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengaluru, Karnataka's bustling capital. Some of the key constituencies in Bengaluru are Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South and Bengaluru Rural. (BJP Karnataka X handle)

Here are the constituencies to watch out for as the counting day unfolds tomorrow:

Bengaluru Central: Known for its diverse population and urban challenges, Bengaluru Central is a battleground for major political parties. Incumbent Member of Parliament PC Mohan of the BJP contested against Congress' Mansoor Ali Khan.

Bengaluru South: A traditional stronghold of the BJP, Bengaluru South witnessed a fierce contest between the incumbent MP Tejasvi Surya and Congress leader Sowmya Reddy. Surya, a young and dynamic leader, has garnered attention for his vocal advocacy on various national issues. Reddy on the other hand, Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter, has been a former Jayanagar MLA.

Bengaluru North: With a mix of urban and semi-urban areas, Bengaluru North is another constituency poised for an intense electoral battle. BJP MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Shobha Karandlaje, took on Rajeev Gowda, an economist and former IIM-Bangalore professor from the Congress party.

Bengaluru Rural: Despite its name, Bangalore Rural comprises peri-urban and rural areas surrounding the city. Congress’ DK Suresh took on BJP-JDS's CN Manjunath, a cardiologist and son-in-law to former prime minister HD Devegowda. The result will be crucial for both Vokkaliga leaders as it will prove their mettle in the influential community of Karnataka.

Most exit polls predicted a clean sweep by the BJP-led NDA in Karnataka.