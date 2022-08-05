Killing of young BJP worker among issues discussed during Shah's K'taka visit
The killing of BJP youth activist Praveen Nettaru and the consequent anger among party workers were among issues that Union Home minister Amit Shah discussed with top Karnataka leaders during his visit to the state.
On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Karnataka and held a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and discussed the anger among BJP youth wing leaders following the death of Nettaru.
The BJP has never faced such a backlash from its own workers and Hindu activists before in the state, sources added. Earlier, workers of BJP's youth wing protested out state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's residence demanding a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and organisations linked to it. Some workers also resigned from the party. BJP workers are demanding strictest possible action against the culprits.
The Karnataka government has been trying to convey to the people that it will take stern measures to bring guilty to the book. Jnanendra has also mentioned a Uttar Pradesh style of approach to ensure a smoother law and order situation.
During his visit, Shah also visited the Nandini dairy plant of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and observed the working of the milk powder unit.
He was accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar Gowda, KMF President Balachandra Jarakiholi, MLA SR Vishwanath and other leaders.
Shah while addressing the 3rd Edition Sankalp Se Siddhi Conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Ministry of Culture in Bengaluru to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence, said in the last eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an all-inclusive and all-reaching development model.
He further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "PM Modi has relentlessly worked to streamline the Indian economy and give it direction through several visionary steps like Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make In India. I am sure that with these efforts India will be the world's leading economy in our 100 years of Independence."
The Union Minister said that top economists across the globe also accept that it is due to PM Modi's farsighted decisions and policies that today Indian economy is the fastest in the world to come out of Covid's impact.
In last month, Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada.
When the BJP Yuva Morcha leader was murdered, he was heading toward his home. Tension prevailed in several parts of the Dakshin Kannada district after the murder. Protests also erupted over the murder in several parts of the districts.
-
FTII student, 32, found dead in hostel room. Suicide suspected, say police
A 32-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India was found dead in his hostel room on Friday, police officers at Pune's Deccan Gymkhana police station said. A police team that responded to the call broke open the door after spotting the student from the window. Some inmates of the hotel told the police that they last saw the student on Tuesday. A police officer said initial investigations indicated death by suicide.
-
Uddhav Thackeray returns as Saamana editor
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reappointed himself as the editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana. The print line of the newspaper on Friday had Thackeray's name as the editor and that of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as the executive editor. Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case. The newspaper, which was launched in 1989, had Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray as the editor.
-
HC upholds ban on sale of firecrackers within Bengaluru city limits
The High Court of Karnataka has upheld the police department's decision to withdraw the no-objection certificate issued for sale of firecrackers within Bengaluru city limits. The single judge bench of Krishna S Dixit rejected the contention of several traders who had challenged the police department's decision. The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru had withdrawn the NOC to these traders in 2012. The Director General of Police, Karnataka had upheld the Commissioner's order in 2013.
-
Six members of family killed in road mishap in Karnataka's Yadgir: Report
Six members of a family including two women and a six-month old infant have died in a road accident near Arakera (K) village of Gurmitkal taluk here late on Thursday night, police said. However, a three-year old boy has survived with injuries and has been shifted to a hospital at Kalaburagi for treatment. They said that the family was returning to Yadgir after performing rituals at a dargah in neighbouring Telengana.
-
Actor Kiccha Sudeep wins hearts over ‘It’s not Kannad, it's Kannada..' statement
The debate over language and Hindi imposition in the southern states has sparked anew after Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep corrected a journalist's pronunciation in a recent interview while speaking about his latest film -Vikrant Rona - which released last week. “You call it Hindi, not Hind, the same way, it's Kannada, not Kannad,” he said. This statement garnered much appreciation from the pro-Kannada fraternity, who lauded the actor for correcting the common mispronunciation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics