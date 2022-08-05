Killing of young BJP worker among issues discussed during Shah's K'taka visit

The killing of BJP youth activist Praveen Nettaru and the consequent anger among party workers were among issues that Union Home minister Amit Shah discussed with top Karnataka leaders during his visit to the state.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Karnataka and held a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and discussed the anger among BJP youth wing leaders following the death of Nettaru.

The BJP has never faced such a backlash from its own workers and Hindu activists before in the state, sources added. Earlier, workers of BJP's youth wing protested out state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's residence demanding a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and organisations linked to it. Some workers also resigned from the party. BJP workers are demanding strictest possible action against the culprits.

The Karnataka government has been trying to convey to the people that it will take stern measures to bring guilty to the book. Jnanendra has also mentioned a Uttar Pradesh style of approach to ensure a smoother law and order situation.

During his visit, Shah also visited the Nandini dairy plant of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and observed the working of the milk powder unit.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar Gowda, KMF President Balachandra Jarakiholi, MLA SR Vishwanath and other leaders.

Shah while addressing the 3rd Edition Sankalp Se Siddhi Conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Ministry of Culture in Bengaluru to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence, said in the last eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an all-inclusive and all-reaching development model.

He further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "PM Modi has relentlessly worked to streamline the Indian economy and give it direction through several visionary steps like Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make In India. I am sure that with these efforts India will be the world's leading economy in our 100 years of Independence."

The Union Minister said that top economists across the globe also accept that it is due to PM Modi's farsighted decisions and policies that today Indian economy is the fastest in the world to come out of Covid's impact.

In last month, Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada.

When the BJP Yuva Morcha leader was murdered, he was heading toward his home. Tension prevailed in several parts of the Dakshin Kannada district after the murder. Protests also erupted over the murder in several parts of the districts.