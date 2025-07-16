Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw inspects Bengaluru's metro station, proposes art & science theme ahead of Yellow Line launch

As anticipation builds around the upcoming launch of Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw visited the Hebbagodi Metro Station on Wednesday, expressing enthusiasm about the new route and even proposing a unique thematic idea for the station. Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at Hebbagodi metro station in Bengaluru.

Take a look at the post

In a post on X, Mazumdar-Shaw wrote, “Had the pleasure to inspect Biocon Hebbagodi metro station with @uavasanthrao & Shri AK Singh in eager anticipation of the commencement of the Yellow Line. We plan to make it an Art & Science theme.” The Hebbagodi station, part of the Yellow Line’s Bommasandra reach, will provide direct access to Biocon’s Bommasandra campus, offering a major commuting boost for its employees.

Accompanied by officials from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Mazumdar-Shaw personally assessed the station’s readiness and expressed interest in contributing to its visual and cultural design.

Earlier this week, the Biocon chief also ditched her luxury vehicles in favour of the Namma Metro Purple Line, taking a ride from Whitefield to Vidhana Soudha. Sharing her experience on X, she praised the efficiency of the metro system and its role in bypassing Bengaluru’s notorious traffic.

Took the purple line from Whitefield to Vidhana with my Namma Metro friend Jennifer Erich, the Iron Lady of Exxon Mobil. Such a quick way to avoid traffic. Great ride. Thanks BMRCL, she wrote.

Despite successful trial runs, the Yellow Line remains non-operational due to two critical pending components: availability of sufficient rolling stock and the completion of Independent Safety Assessment (ISA).

Currently, BMRCL has only three train sets available for deployment on the line, which would allow service intervals of 25 minutes, not viable for regular operations. The ISA certification, a key safety prerequisite, is expected by July 7–8. Once received, BMRCL will approach the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for final clearance and inspection.

If all approvals go as planned, the tentative date for the launch of the Yellow Line is set for August 15, coinciding with Independence Day.