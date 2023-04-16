Former Karnataka CM and BJP’s tall leader BS Yediyurappa slammed Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi who quit the party, ahead of Karnataka assembly polls. He said that the people of Karnataka will teach them a lesson. ‘K'taka people won’t forgive:' BSY on Shettar and Savdi's decision to leave BJP

Speaking with the reporters on Sunday, BS Yediyurappa said, “The whole party is unhappy regarding the decision of two senior most leaders in the state. The people of Karnataka will not forgive them and teach them a lesson in the elections. I will visit the areas of these leaders and explain to the people about their betrayal. It is unfortunate.”

Yediyurappa also said that he is confident about the Lingayat community’s loyalty and assured that they will be with the BJP. “The Ligayat community has been traditionally with the BJP and will remain with us. Just because some leaders changed teams, the people of the community will not stop trusting us. I am still here, and I appeal the leaders of Lingayat community that bigger opportunities will be provided to them in near future,” he added.

CM Basavaraj Bommai also said that Shettar’s exit will impact the BJP a bit, but they are going to overcome it. On Friday, former deputy CM of Karnataka Laxman Savdi quit the BJP, followed by former CM Jagadish Shettar on Sunday. Both were denied tickets by the BJP for upcoming assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Savdi has already secured a Congress ticket from Athani and Jagadish Shettar is yet to reveal his action plan. The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.