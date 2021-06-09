K’taka records less than 10,000 new Covid cases

Bengaluru Karnataka recorded less than 10,000 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours for the first time since the second week of April, the state health department said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

The southern state saw a sharp decline in new infections as it recorded 9,808 cases while the positivity rate stood at 7.53%. There were 23,449 recoveries that brought down the active caseload to 225,004 cases. Bengaluru accounted for 2,028 new infections. India’s IT capital also registered 7,664 recoveries that brought down the active caseload to 101,965.

“With 1,30,224 tests and 9,808 new cases in last 24 hours, Karnataka’s positivity rate stands at 7.53%. 23,449 recoveries were reported in the state today including 7,664 in Bengaluru taking the total recoveries to 24,60,165,” Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education on Tuesday said in a Twitter post.

The fatality rate also fell to 1.82%. According to the daily bulletin, 179 more people succumbed to the virus including 44 in Bengaluru.

There is a statewide lockdown in force at least till June 14 and the BS Yediyurappa government had indicated relaxations if the positivity rate comes down to below 5%.

However, the positivity rate is below 5% in just six out of the 30 districts in the state, according to a seven-day average of the state until 5 pm on Monday evening.

The positivity rate is 22.33% in Chikmagalur, 22.06% in Mysuru, 21.86% in Davangere, 18.93% in Chamarajanagar, 17.35% in Kodagu and 16.60% in Dakshina Kannada, data from the state war room shows.

The state government on Tuesday said that the family members of health workers will also be included in the vulnerable groups and will be eligible for vaccination.

“The family members of healthcare workers have been included in the vulnerable group & frontline workers category identified by state govt and will be accorded priority in Covid-19 vaccination. Our govt is committed to ensure safety of those who risk their own lives to protect us,” Sudhakar said.

Karnataka administered 194,246 doses of vaccines till 3.30 pm on Monday including 15,708 second doses. This takes the total doses administered so far to 15,676,863 including 2,907,688 second doses, according to government data.