Former chief minister and senior JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy got admitted to hospital on Saturday after he complained of fever, reported news agency ANI. Kumaraswamy has been busy with the nominations, ticket allotment along with the election campaign and he is also scheduled to visit many constituencies. Kumaraswamy admitted in hospital at Bengaluru, cancels his schedule

The JD(S) announced that all the visits of Kumaraswamy for the next few days are cancelled as doctors advised him to take the rest. As there are less than three weeks for polling, Kumaraswamy is likely to miss a few days of the election campaign.

A few days ago, Kumaraswamy told that he will retire from the electoral politics after 2028 as he needs to take rest. He said, “After 2028 assembly elections, I will not contest in the polls. I need to take some rest but that doesn’t mean I will be away from politics. I will continue to work for the people of Karnataka and its development.” It was also speculated that the 63-year-old leader might test his luck in national politics, but nothing has been confirmed by him. Kumaraswamy’s father, HD Devegowda served as the prime minister of the country in 1996.

In upcoming assembly elections, JDS has fielded Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of HD Kumaraswamy and the third generation JDS leader from Ramanagara constituency. Nikhil earlier contested as an MP from Mandya and lost against the independent candidate and actress Sumalatha. Kumaraswamy’s wife HD Anita has been serving as an MLA of Ramanagara and she has vacated the seat for Nikhil Kumaraswamy.