Lingayat seers oppose Joshi’s LS candidacy, say final decision soon

Days after the Lingayat seers gave an ultimatum on BJP leader Pralhad Joshi's candidacy from the Dharwad constituency, the mutt leaders on Tuesday said they would unitedly oppose the Union minister but the final decision on the matter will be taken later. Lingayat seers continue to oppose BJP leader Pralhad Joshi's candidacy from the Dharwad constituenc

Speaking after a meeting, Dingaleshwar Swamy said, “After learning that our demands were not addressed, we have decided to oppose Joshi. We are urging our community members to remember his actions when casting their votes.”

The meeting, chaired by Balehosur Dingaleshwar Swamy of Shirahatti Mutt in Dharwad district, was adjourned with plans to reconvene in Bengaluru soon to announce a final decision.

Last week, the members of various Veerashaiva-Lingayat mutts had opposed Joshi’s candidacy from the Dharwad constituency for “undermining Lingayat political leaders and insulted many Mathadishas (head of mutt)” and urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to address their concerns by March 31.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Dingaleshwar emphasised that Lingayats would work against Joshi due to his perceived anti-Lingayat stance.

“Lingayats will work and vote against Joshi because of his anti-Lingayat stand. To dominate in north Karnataka he troubled a lot to community chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. He was instrumental in removing Yeddyurappa from the chief minister’s post. He not only troubled Lingayats but also other backward and minority classes who united now together to remove him from our place. Our fight is against Joshi and not BJP,” he said.

Reacting to the opposition, the Union minister denied the allegations and said that he has never discriminated on grounds of caste or religion.

He said, “The charges levelled by Mathadishas (seers) were false and baseless. The Mathadishas were fed with false misleading inputs and added that he would settle the matter meeting soon the seers. I have high regard for Lingayat seers and people whose contribution is much to my victory. Iwill meet soon Lingadishwar Swamy and clear all his misunderstandings.”

Meanwhile, Dingaleshwar Swamy clarified that neither he nor any other Lingayat seer would contest against Pralhad Joshi but they plan to work against him due to his alleged mistreatment of marginalised groups.

Responding to the seers’ remark, Yeddyurappa said,”Lingayats are educated, wise enough who always take the right decision while electing ther representatives as well the government who also continue in the ensuing election. I’m sure that Lingayats will a decision that is in favour of the nation.”