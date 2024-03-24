 Lokayukta Police nabs Mangaluru Urban Development Authority chief for accepting bribe of ₹25 lakh | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Lokayukta Police nabs Mangaluru Urban Development Authority chief for accepting bribe of 25 lakh

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 24, 2024 09:25 AM IST

According to the police officials, the accused commissioner has been identified as Mansoor Ali and the broker as Mohammad Saleem.

The Lokayukta police have arrested the commissioner of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority and a broker for allegedly accepting bribes of 25 lakh in exchange for issuing Transferable Development Rights (TDR) clearance of the briber.

Chaluvaraju B, police superintendent (in charge) Karnataka Lokayukta, Mangaluru, informed that Mansoor Ali demanded 25 lakh from the complainant in exchange for issuing TDR clearance of his asset.

Following the trap set by the Lokayukta team, both accused were caught red-handed after accepting the bribe, the police said.

A sum of 25 lakh was also seized from them, and they are currently in police custody.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Bengaluru
