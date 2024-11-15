Maldivian man found dead in Bengaluru hotel under mysterious circumstances, probe on: Report

A 43-year-old man from the Maldives was discovered dead under unclear circumstances in a hotel room in the RT Nagar area of Bengaluru on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Hassan Suhail, and he had checked into the Kanaka Krishna Comforts hotel in Ganganagar, located along Ballari Road, after arriving in Bengaluru on November 10, The Times of India reported. Investigators are examining his travel itinerary and potential connections in the city as they work with the Maldivian embassy. (HT File Photo)

Concerns arose when Suhail neither left his room nor ordered any meals on Wednesday, prompting the hotel staff to attempt to reach him. After repeated calls went unanswered, they notified the RT Nagar police, who subsequently forced open the room’s door, only to find Suhail deceased, the report noted.

The exact cause of his death remains undetermined, but officials suspect it might be linked to a possible cardiac arrest, perhaps aggravated by dehydration and low blood pressure, as evidence indicated he had vomited near the bathroom.

Preliminary inquiries revealed a puzzling travel itinerary. Suhail had initially booked a flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal for November 11 but did not board it. Later, he arranged a sequence of flights from Bhopal to Mumbai on November 14 and then from Mumbai back to the Maldives on November 15. The reasons behind his unfulfilled travel plans, as well as his choice to remain in Bengaluru, are still under investigation, the report stated.

Authorities are working closely with the Maldivian embassy and immigration officials, while waiting for his family members to assist in the post mortem process, it added. The purpose of his visit and his frequent trips to Bengaluru — including a previous visit in August — also remain unclear.

Investigators are exploring whether there is a deeper context to his stay in the city or if he may have had any personal or professional connections within Bengaluru. Further investigation is underway to uncover the full circumstances surrounding his death. More details are awaited shortly.