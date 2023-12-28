Man arrested for 17-year-old daughter’s murder in Karnataka’s Kolar

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 17-year-old daughter in Musturu village of Kolar district in Karnataka, said police, adding that the man has been arrested. A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 17-year-old daughter in Musturu village of Kolar district in Karnataka. (Representational Image)

According to a police official familiar with the matter, the victim Archita was allegedly in a relationship with a boy for the past two years which the accused Ravi disapproved of. The police said Ravi initially had filed a missing persons complaint with the Nangali police station, claiming that his daughter “had disappeared”.

“To stop her daughter, the accused arranged her marriage with another man, who was much older to her,” said the official, adding that the victim opposed the marriage and expressed her desire to continue studying. “The accused, however, got Archita married to 40-year-old Subramani against her wish,” said the official, adding that despite the marriage, the girl continued speaking to the boy she was in relationship with, which enraged the father.

Nangli police sub-inspector M Arjuna said based on a tip-off about the murder, a police team brought in Ravi for questioning and during questioning, he confessed to the murder.

“We received information from a villager that Ravi had murdered his daughter. Based on the input, we brought him to the station. During questioning, he confessed to the crime,” Arjuna said.

The official said that during the questioning the accused told the police that her daughter had “refused to have any physical relationship with her husband”. “The accused’s son-in-law called him up and expressed anger over the same while asking him to take her back home,” the official said quoting Ravi. “Later, Ravi picked up Archita from her husband’s house and brought her to his farmhouse , where he murdered her using a club. The accused later set the body on fire to hide his crime,” he said.

“The accused committed the crime as he thought his daughter is defaming the family by having a relationship with a boy who is economically weak,” added Arjuna. The official added that the forensic team has collected the remains of the victim from the crime spot and sent them for testing. “We are waiting for the report,” said the official.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, said the official, adding a probe into the matter is underway.