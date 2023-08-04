Bengaluru: Man held for biting wife’s finger, eating it

Bengaluru The police arrested a man for allegedly biting his wife’s finger during a fight in Bengaluru, officials said on Thursday. The women also alleged in the complaint that Vijay Kumar threatened to get her son killed by goons. (HT Archives)

The accused has been identified has Vijay Kumar. He was married to Pushpa, 23 years ago, and the two have a 20-year-old son from the marriage.

According to officials, the woman alleged that Vijay Kumar was harassing her for some years after the marriage. “Since their marriage, the accused used to torture his wife physically and mentally. Unable to take in the torture, the woman moved out of their house with their son and started living separately,” a police officer said.

On July 28, Vijay Kumar went to Pushpa’s house and picked up a fight. Amid the heated argument, he bit one of her fingers on her left hand and ate it, according to the complaint.

The accused also threatened to kill her and eat her the way he ate her finger, the complaint further said. The women also alleged in the complaint that Vijay Kumar threatened to get her son killed by goons.

Following the incident, the woman filed a complaint with the Konanakunte police. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR and arrested the accused on Thursday, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.

“An FIR has been registered against Vijay Kumar under sections 498A (subjecting married woman to cruelty), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway,” a police officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON