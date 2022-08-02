Man from Kerala held over the murder of BJYM leader
Days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death in Bellare area of Dakshina Kannada, a person has been detained from Kerala in connection with the murder, officials in the know of matter said on Monday.
A senior police officer said the accused was picked up from Thalassery in the Kannur district.
The Dakshina Kannada police investigating the case are yet to release an official statement in the case, however, an official speaking on the condition of anonymity identified the detained person as Abid. The police are yet to reveal the role of the detained person or whether he has been formally arrested.
On Monday, Karnataka police chief, director general and inspector general of police (DG and IGP) Praveen Sood said that the murders of Praveen Nettaru and Mohammed Fazil will be cracked soon.
“The police are working with central agencies, including National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with Praveen Nettaru’s murder case. The investigations are in progress. Mere arrest is not sufficient, we have to collect evidence to get them punished,” Sood said.
The IGP who is on a visit to Dakshina Kannada district also held a meeting with the district superintendent of police, commissioner of police, and inspector general of police (western range). He also took stock of the ongoing probe into the three murders reported within a span of two weeks.
“The NIA is working with us from day one. We are also seeking assistance from other central investigation agencies. At an appropriate time, the case pertaining to the murder of Praveen Nettaru will be handed over to the NIA. We will continue our investigation into Nettaru’s case till the accused are arrested,” said Sood.
He further claimed that all three murders will be given equal importance. “When a murder occurs, we do not see if it’s a Hindu or Muslim or Christian or any other background pertaining to political parties. Every murder is investigated with the same dedication and gets equal attention from the police team. In connection with the murder of Masood in Bellare, the police have already arrested eight people and as per the investigation so far, there is no communal angle in the murder case,” he said.
Meanwhile, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Praveen’s murder case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the earliest. “The police have been given a free hand to investigate Nettaru’s murder case. The investigation is in progress. The killers will be nabbed soon,” Bommai said.
The CM said that the process to hand over the investigation to the NIA is on. “Technical and paperwork are in the process. The case will e handed over to the central agency soon,” he said.
“The NIA has already been intimated informally. They are engaged in gathering preliminary information in Mangaluru and Kerala,” Bommai said.
Following the third murder, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has extended Section 144 throughout Mangaluru police commissionerate till August 5. As a precautionary measure, barring essential services all other public activities, businesses and establishments will continue to remain closed from 6 pm to 6 am till August 5.
In the crackdown that is underway in Mangaluru city, around 200 people have been detained by the police across the commissionerate as a precautionary measure and close to 90 vehicles were seized at various locations during the night vigil on Sunday, said police.
After the prohibitory orders were extended, police set up 19 checkpoints at various locations in Mangaluru. The checking of vehicles passing through these check-posts has been intensified and a strict vigil is being maintained so that no untoward incident occurs in the city.
