An Independent Member of Parliament from Karnataka’s Mandya – Sumalatha Ambareesh - met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national capital on Wednesday. She invited the PM for her son’s wedding which is scheduled in June this year. Sumalatha’s son, actor Abhisek Ambareesh was also seen along with her mother at New Delhi. Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh meets PM Modi, invites him for son's wedding

Sumalatha Ambareesh tweeted, “I firmly believe that India and Karnataka need such promising leaders and leadership. My son Abhishek and I visited the PM to invite him for the wedding and was given an invitation and blessed.” Sumalatha also said that they even discussed state politics during the meeting. “On this occasion many issues about the state and my Mandya Constituency were discussed. The Honorable Prime Minister remembered the way he was received by my self-respecting people when he came to Mandya and praised him. My heartfelt thanks to him for his immense admiration for Mandya and Karnataka,” she tweeted.

In March this year, Sumalatha Ambareesh extended her full support to the BJP in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. "After consulting my well-wishers and supporters, I have arrived at a decision. I am extending my full support to th BJP and the Narendra Modi government," the wife of iconic Kannada actor late Ambareesh said in a press conference.

After actor Ambareesh’s death, Sumalatha contested from the Lok Sabha seat of Mandya and defeated former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's grandson and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.