Many areas likely to see power outages in Bengaluru till Christmas eve. Details

Bengaluru is expected to face scheduled power cuts this weekend, i.e., from Friday to Sunday, December 22 to 24, as power supply companies such as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several impending maintenance and repair works. Bengaluru power supply company schedules disruptions frequently in the tech city, especially during the weekends when the grid load is lighter. (HT Photo)

These periodical projects include jungle clearance, renovation, modernisation, DTC structure maintenance, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among many other works.

Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10am and 5pm, however, some works may be completed earlier. Here is a day-by-day list of areas that could be affected by power cuts.

December 22, Friday:

Durgambika Temple, Nituvalli, Rasthrothana School in and around, Manikanta Circle, Sri Ram Badavane, Kariyamma Temple, Jayanagara A & B Block, Nituvahalli Anjaneya Temple, Nituvahalli Khadi Bandara, Bhagiratha Circle, Jayanagara Church and its surrounding areas, Yachagatta, Arakere, Shettigehalli and Hanumapura.

December 23, Saturday:

Marohalli, Tonachinakuppe, Bhuvaneshwari Nagara, Budihal, Bommanahalli, Veerananjipura, Kachanahalli, Bechanahalli, Papabhovipalya, Eramanchanahalli, Lohith Nagara, Gangadhara Palya, Bydarahalli, Rashi Layout, Veeraraghava Palya, Kenchanalli, Ullalli, SS Layout A Block, SS Mall, Glass House Area, Shamanur Road, Lakshmi Floor Mill, Siddaveerappa Badavane, Kuvempu Nagara, Mavina Topu, GH Park and surrounding areas, Hosa Belavanur, Hale Belavanur And Turchagatta IP Limit, Igoor, Igoor Golarahatti, Lingadahalli, Oddinahalli, Adavigollarahalli, Byalahalli, Shivanakere, Hirekabbigere, N Baligatte, Bevinhalli, Nandihalli, Bahadurghatta, Kogunde, Konanuru, Alghatta, Chikkenhalli, Gonur, Mutaiyanhatti, Belaghatta, Haykal, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, BG Halli, Thodranal, T Nulenur, J.G. Hally, Obalapura, Pilaly Surappanahatty, Gorladaku, Anesidri, Javanagondanahally, K.T.N. Hally, Pilali and Ranganathapura.

December 24, Sunday:

Old Nijagal, New Nijagal, Devarahosahalli, Marohalli, Tonachinakuppe, Bhuvaneshwari Nagara, Budihal, Bommanahalli, Veerananjipura, Kachanahalli, Bechanahalli, Papabhovipalya, Eramanchanahalli, Feeder Areas and its surrounding areas, Mandakki Batti, Karl Marx Nagar, Siddarameshwar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Koli Channappa, Adavigollarahalli, Byalahalli, Shivanakere, Hirekabbigere, N Baligatte, Konanuru, Alghatta, Chikkenhalli, BG Halli, Thodranaal, T Nulenur, J.G. Hally, Obalapura, Pilaly Surappanahatty, Gorladaku, Anesidri, Javanagondanahally, K.T.N. Hally, Pilali and Ranganathapura.