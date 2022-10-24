Mighty step for growth': Bommai says 11 cleared projects to generate 41K jobs

'Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that his government has approved projects which are expected to bring investment proposals worth Rs. 1.74 lakh crore in the state. A meeting was held on Monday with the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) - headed by CM Bommai - and the committee approved 11 development projects for the state of Karnataka. The new projects are expected to further benefit the youth in the state by generating over 40,000 jobs in the state.

A tweet by the office of CM Bommai read, “The 60th meeting of the State High-Level Clearance Committee, approved 11 projects which will bring investment proposals worth Rs. 1,74,381.44 crores to Karnataka. It will also generate more than 41,000 job opportunities. Yet another mighty step towards growth for Karnataka. (Sic)”

"The 60th meeting of the State High-Level Clearance Committee, approved 11 projects which will bring investment proposals worth Rs. 1,74,381.44 crores to Karnataka. It will also generate more than 41,000 job opportunities. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) October 22, 2022

According to a report in the Mint, out of 11 projects, eight are going to be clean energy projects and three other projects are going to be extensions of old projects in the state. “Green energy is the future of this country. In this regard, the proposals for green hydrogen and ethanol production companies in the state have been approved in the meeting. By 2026, Karnataka’s contribution to the green hydrogen export will be massive and it will also be highest in the country," Bommai was quoted as saying by the publication.

He further said, “Proposals from companies like Acme Clean Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd, JSW Green Hydrogen Ltd. Avada Ventures Pvt. Ltd and Renew E-Fuels private are approved. It is a good sign to receive such huge investments days before Global Investors Meet.”

