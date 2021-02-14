More than 20 Congress MLAs ready to join BJP, claims Karnataka minister
Karnataka Irrigation Minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi on Sunday stated that more than 20 MLAs including other leaders from the Congress party are waiting to join BJP.
While talking to media, Jarkiholi said, "The former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah is still our leader, there no question about it, I speak to Siddaramaih every day at least twice, there are many more leaders who are in the frontline of the Congress who are ready to join the BJP at any point of time."
There are some front-line leaders who are not happy with the Congress and they just want to leave the party as soon as possible and looking for the opportunity to join the BJP. They sacrificed many years in congress but got nothing, said Jarakiholi in Belagavi.
Jarkiholi clearly stated once again that he's not even thinking of going back to Congress but he is waiting for the chance to bring those MLAs who are ready to leave Congress.
He further added, "Some people told that we 17 MLAs who joined BJP will go back to Congress and JDS, which is utter false, we will never think about going back."
Jarkiholi also praised the BJP leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah along with the party senior leaders. He said, "We can meet leaders at any point of time and talk about any issues related to the party and the department." He alleged that this kind of chances was never given in Congress.
