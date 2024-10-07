MUDA 'scam': Complaint against Karnataka Minister Byrathi Suresh for 'shifting' files, documents

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna on Monday lodged a complaint against Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh for allegedly shifting crucial files and documents related to MUDA 'scam' involving CM Siddaramaiah. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.

In his complaint submitted to the Director General of Police Alok Mohan, he also accused the former Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta in Mysuru Sujeeth of "conniving" with the Minister in shifting the files in July this year, officials said.

A complaint copy was also mailed to the DGP on Sunday seeking investigation into the matter. In the complaint, he alleged that the then Mysuru Lokayukta SP Sujeeth had allegedly alerted the Minister when the MUDA scam surfaced following which the Urban Development Minister flew to Mysuru via helicopter and took away the crucial files and documents related to the scam. Sujeeth had allegedly helped the Minister shift these files.

MUDA case updates

The ED has also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the chief minister over the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

Lokayukta officials on Friday conducted spot inspection of the 14 MUDA sites. Accompanied by officials of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and district administration, they conducted the measurement of the plots, official sources said. Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, one of the complaints in the MUDA case, was present as he was also summoned by the Lokayukta for the procedure.

Lokayukta police on September 27 registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to her -- and others, following a Special Court order on September 25.

