Siddaramaiah's son comes to his defence about BJP's meat remark, says 'my food, my choice'
Yathindra Siddaramaiah jumped to his father’s defence over the Karnataka BJP's allegations that he visited a temple after consuming non-veg food, saying that everyone has a right over their own choice of food.
Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah's son, came to his father's defence after the state BJP targeted the leader of opposition for allegedly visiting a temple after eating meat.
The incident happened in the communally sensitive Kodagu district, where police imposed prohibitory orders from August 24 to 27 earlier today, to maintain law and order. BJP leaders accused Siddaramaiah of hurting religious sentiments.
Also Read: Prohibitory orders clamped in Kodagu from Aug 24 to 27, liquor sale banned
In this regard, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is an MLA from the Varuna constituency, Mysuru, said, “I am a complete vegetarian, father is non-vegetarian. Whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian, God is the same within everyone, why do we have a sense of difference that He does not have. My Food My Choice.”
Also read: BJP attacks Siddaramaiah for ‘visiting temple after eating meat’
While Siddaramaiah asserted his right to choice of food, he is yet to clarify if the food he consumed before visiting the temple was non-vegetarian. The controversy was triggered after he visited the Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet.
Siddaramaiah has been in the middle of multiple controversies lately, following the incidents of eggs being hurled at his car and black flags being waved during his visit to Kodagu last week. This, he claimed, was a 'state-sponsored' stir.
Read: Egg thrown at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Kodagu
Siddaramaiah along with Congress leaders and workers then planned to lay a siege to the SP's office in Kodagu on August 26, while the BJP had planned its 'Jana Jagruthi Samavesha' programme on the same day, each expected to draw a crowd of one lakh people each.
Taking preventive measures, the Kodagu district administration imposed Section 144 in the district between 6 am on August 24 and 6 pm on August 27, thereby denying permission for both events.
-
Sonali Phogat’s autopsy to be conducted in Goa on Wednesday
The Goa Medical College and Hospital has constituted a two-member committee of forensic specialists to conduct the post-mortem examination on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat who passed away at her home in Goa's Anjuna on Tuesday morning of suspected heart attack. The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death, but said that they do not suspect any foul play.
-
Bihar: UGC begins special drive for varsities as HC threatens to stop VC salary
The University Grants Commission has launched a special drive in Patna from August 23 to 28 for reconciliation of funds granted to state institutions based on utilisation certificates (UCs) submitted by them. The counsel of UGC said this before the Patna high court, which is hearing a case related to pending utilisation certificates from the state institutions for funds worth crores availed in the past.
-
Man attempts suicide outside Maharashtra Assembly, rescued by cops on duty
A man claiming to be a farmer attempted suicide Tuesday by setting Deshmukh ablaze outside the Maharashtra assembly as the monsoon session got underway. Police later identified the man as a resident of Tandulwadi village in Osmanabad, Subhash Banudas Deshmukh. According to them, he attempted to kill himself over a property row. His father had attempted to burn himself earlier, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said. Deshmukh is now reportedly conscious and the police are probing the matter further.
-
Bengaluru is India's top start-up hub: Report
Bengaluru has bagged the title of the 'top start-up hub' of the country and the most-funded one as well, according to a report by media firm Inc42. The report 'The State Of Indian Start-up Ecosystem Report, 2022' said India is the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world with over 57,000 start-ups launched till date. Bengaluru was also the biggest hub for women-led start-ups in terms of venture capital inflow, it added.
-
Assault weapons, ammo recovered from farm along Pakistan border in Ferozepur
The Border Security Force on Tuesday recovered assault weapons and pistols suspected to have been smuggled from Pakistan during a patrol along the border in Punjab. Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Bambiha gang threatens Bishnoi, Goldy Brar Three AK-47 rifles along with six magazines, two M-3 sub-machine guns with four magazines and two pistols along with two magazines were found in a farm in the Ferozepur sector around 7am, an official spokesperson said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics