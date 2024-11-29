Mysuru’s historic Lalitha Mahal Palace to be operated by private players: Report

The Karnataka government has decided to transfer the management of the historic Lalitha Mahal Palace in Mysuru to private operators. This decision aims to modernize the iconic five-star heritage property while preserving its cultural legacy, The Indian Express reported. The Lalitha Mahal Palace was built in 1921 by Maharaja Krishnaraja Wodeyar IV.( www.lalithamahalpalace.co.in)

The Lalitha Mahal Palace, built in 1921 by Maharaja Krishnaraja Wodeyar IV as a residence for the British Viceroy, is a symbol of Mysuru’s regal charm. Inspired by London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral, the palace is the second-largest in Mysuru after the Mysore Palace.The palace is currently operated by Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR), a state-run enterprise,

Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil announced the government decision and stated that maintaining and managing such a vast heritage property has proven challenging for the government.

“It requires significant investment— ₹40-50 crore or more—for repairs, modernization, and upkeep. While JLR isn’t running it at a loss, the current facilities and room availability are limited. Hence, we’ve decided to entrust its management to private operators,” he told Indian Express.

Kannada museum

Recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to establish a Kannada museum at the historic Mysuru district commissioner’s office, known as Attara Kacheri. The old office, no longer in use, will be converted into a museum dedicated to showcasing Kannada’s cultural heritage.

On the other hand, he also announced that the state government would take steps to ensure Kannada language labels on products manufactured in Karnataka.

the chief minister expressed a commitment to adding Kannada labeling on both private and government sector products. This move is part of a larger push to promote the Kannada language across the state.

