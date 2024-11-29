'Delivered kurta in 8 mins': Bengaluru man forgets his haldi ceremony outfit, Instamart saves the day

A Bengaluru man’s frantic wedding preparations took an unexpected turn when Swiggy Instamart came to his rescue just hours before his big day. Sharing his story on X, the groom recounted how 36 hours before his wedding, he found himself in the midst of a Haldi morning disaster. The groom, Ramnath Shenoy shared his story on X.(X/@ramnathshenoy22)

“Forgot my yellow kurta, family wrath loading... until Instamart saved the day with a Manyavar kurta in 8 minutes,” Ramnath Shenoy posted. The groom was able to quickly change into his new kurta, just 10 minutes after placing the order, much to the relief of his family.

But the chaos didn’t end there. During the Haldi ceremony, the groom found himself soaked to the core, with no backup undergarments. A quick call to Instamart solved that problem as well, with a fresh pair delivered in just 10 minutes.

At this rate, he joked, “I might just add them to the invite list.” Despite the hiccups, the groom remained optimistic, crossing his fingers for no more surprises before the wedding.

Responding to the Bengaluru groom’s viral post about saving his Haldi day, Swiggy Instamart expressed their gratitude for the kind words. "Your kind words mean the world to us, Ramnath! We're committed to providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for all our users," the company shared.

How did the X users react?

While many X users praised the quick service, others couldn’t resist poking fun at his wedding chaos.

“Woah woah… dulha forgets the kurta?? You’re gonna get some wrath for this forever, buddy,” one user quipped, highlighting the groom’s forgetfulness. Another commented, “Good, but seems like you’re just bad at organizing,” adding to the light-hearted trolling.

Some reactions took the humor up a notch. “I really need to know if the bride was also ordered online,” joked a user, while another chimed in, “In 5 years, @SwiggyInstamart finds a bride under 10 mins for us.”

