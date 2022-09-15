Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / National Engineers Day: Images of M Visvesvaraya's ancestral home, tomb go viral on social media

National Engineers Day: Images of M Visvesvaraya's ancestral home, tomb go viral on social media

Published on Sep 15, 2022 06:48 PM IST

An IRAS officer, Ananth Rupanagudi, took to social media and shared the images of Visvevaraya's ancestral house at his village in Chikkaballapur and his home in Mysuru, which has now been turned into a museum.

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya received the Bharat Ratna in 1955 for his work in engineering and education.(ILLUSTRATION: Rushikesh Tulshiram Gophane)
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Sohini Goswami

On National Engineers Day, the birth anniversary of India's first civil engineer, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a post on the Bharat Ratna awardee’s ancestral house in Karnataka and his tomb is doing the rounds on social media.

"This is where the great man was born - Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya at Muddenahalli village in Chikkaballapur district, #Karnataka, on whose birth anniversary today, #EngineersDay is observed! #HappyEngineersDay to all my engineer friends! The second house was constructed when he was Diwan of Mysore and is now a museum! The museum contains numerous photos related to his life, work, achievements, as well as the Knighthood and Bharat Ratna medallions!(Sic)"

Ananth also shared the image of Visvesvaraya's tomb and asked people to visit his village when they take trips to Nandi Hills, a few hours drive from Bengaluru.

"If any of my friends from Bengaluru drive down towards Nandi Hills, do take a small detour towards Muddenahalli village, which is the birthplace of this great technocrat statesman! His samadhi is also there at a short distance from there! Sir Visvesvarayya patented the design of automatic sluice gates in 1901 but didn't charge any royalty for it.(Sic)” he wrote

Vivesvaraya played a huge role in building irrigation infrastructures like Khadakvasla reservoir near Pune, KRS Dam near Mysuru and Osman Sagar reservoir in Hyderabad. He was born in 1861 and breathed his last in 1962 at Bengaluru.

bengaluru karnataka
