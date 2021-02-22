IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / New quota requests add to Karnataka's existing pile
Members of the Panchamasali (Lingayat) community during a rally demanding for the inclusion of Lingayat community in the 2A reservation category, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(PTI)
Members of the Panchamasali (Lingayat) community during a rally demanding for the inclusion of Lingayat community in the 2A reservation category, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(PTI)
bengaluru news

New quota requests add to Karnataka's existing pile

  • Some of the requests by Karnataka caste groups are at least 5-10 years old, highlighting slow pace of progress
READ FULL STORY
By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:28 AM IST

At least 36 caste groups in Karnataka await their turn for a change in reservation status and category as well as corrections in spellings, among other requests, before the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, people aware of the developments said.

Some of these requests are at least 5-10 years old, highlighting the slow process and time taken for any changes related to caste groups in a state -- and the country -- where these communities are an integral part of electoral politics.

The pending applications indicate that fresh demands by at least four large communities in Karnataka -- Panchamasali, Kuruba, Vokkaliga and Valmiki -- over the last couple of weeks for better reservation categories and higher allocations, among other reasons, will have to wait their turn.

“The new requests (for change in reservation category) will take a long time as it involves carrying out studies on communities who are not concentrated in just one region but are spread out across the state,” said one person directly aware of the developments.

“This report is then given to the state government for further action,” the person cited above said, requesting not to be named.

The backward classes commission often resorts to seeking help from students at universities to collect data to make up for the shortage of personnel. The department has also continued with the services of retired officials who know the intricacies and complexities of reviewing caste categories and allocations, said the person.

While pressure to announce higher reservations, opportunities pile up on chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the list of demands from other caste groups continues to increase.

With elections just two years away, Yediyurappa has been making promises of increasing allocations and changing reservation categories to help consolidate groups that have traditionally backed the saffron party and those who are seen to side with the opposition parties to better its chances of returning to power in 2023.

According to political analysts, the increasing number of caste groups demanding changes makes it easier for Yediyurappa to reorganise the structure by moving everyone one step forward and not seen to be favouring any one of them.

“He may welcome the chance to renegotiate the caste representation. The resistance will come from backward castes who have to part with a portion from their existing quota (with a bigger community who may be moved up in category or allocations),” Narendar Pani, political analyst and faculty at the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), said.

This resistance was capitalised by Siddaramaiah of the Congress who mobilised the AHINDA (Kannada acronym for Dalits, backward classes and minorities) and stormed to power with an absolute majority in the 2013 elections.

Though caste plays an important role in politics across the country, Karnataka takes it to a whole new level where each group has identified itself with the major parties in the state.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys the backing of the dominant Lingayats, while Dalits, communities that come under other backward classes and minorities back the Congress.

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his JD(S) rely heavily on the Vokkaliga’s, another dominant and politically influential community found largely in the Old Mysuru region.

In the hope of consolidating existing caste-based support, Yediyurappa has constituted a Brahmin board and administrative entities for Maratha and Lingayat communities in the state as well.

The saffron party does not yet have a credible replacement for the 77-year-old Yediyurappa, who has taken it upon himself to bring the party back to power with a majority on its own in 2023. To get a majority on their own, the BJP has to look beyond the existing support groups.

Also Read: Yatnal sets Yediyurappa new timeframe for 2A reservation for Panchamasali

Political analysts say that Siddaramaiah, a member of the Kuruba community, tried to challenge the existing dominant caste theory in the state after his rise to power as the chief minister with the backing of AHINDA.

His plan, however, to get the support of the Lingayats backfired when he, on the advice of some of his ministers, mooted to accord the community the status of a separate religion just before the 2018 assembly elections.

His proposal to distinguish between Veerashaivas and Lingayats cost him dearly in the 2018 elections and forced Congress to strike a coalition with its arch-rivals, the JD(S), to keep the BJP at bay.

A Social and Educational Survey-2015 or better known as caste census, commissioned by a Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2015, the first anywhere in the country since 1931, is yet to be officially released.

Though the leaked findings bring down the percentage of Lingayats and Vokkaliga, who were believed to account for around 17% and 14%, respectively to under 10%.

The renewed demands by the Panchamasalis, the largest sub-sect within the Lingayats, has now diluted the earlier consolidation and political demarcation, analysts say.

Influential seers of the Panchamasali sect have renewed their demand to be categorised under 2A from 3B category, experts on caste say.

“This is nothing but an attempt to scuttle the earlier unity and they have succeeded,” an expert on caste said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

The Kuruba community’s demand to be included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category is an attempt by the BJP to mobilise a community that has so far firmly backed its tallest leader, Siddaramaiah.

The Valmiki, already classified as ST, have demanded an increase in allocation from 3.5% to 7.5%.

Yediyurappa has assured to “look into” all three requests as seers and pontiffs at influential Mathas (or monasteries) have the ability to swing votes in their respective strongholds.

All three campaigns have senior and prominent BJP leaders, including ministers, leading from the front.

Analysts say that if the Centre backs Yediyurappa, and does consider requests for better reservation opportunities, it would make more room for upper castes in the state.

If the Centre does move the politically-influential Kuruba community into ST category, then it would free up space to move the Lingayats and Vokkaligas a step higher, Pani said. “This also frees up quotas for upper castes who will now have more opportunities and play into the BJP’s narrative,” Pani added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka politics lingayat vokkaliga bs yediyurappa
Close
Congress leader Siddaramaiah (left) said PM Modi's speeches before elections and now are completely opposite to each other (ANI)
Congress leader Siddaramaiah (left) said PM Modi's speeches before elections and now are completely opposite to each other (ANI)
bengaluru news

Siddaramaiah targets PM Modi and Yediyurappa over ‘unfulfilled’ promises

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:18 AM IST
  • The Congress has upped the ante against the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government that has been rattled by dissent and shortage of funds due to the reduction of revenue inflows from the Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The RBI had issued guidelines about bitcoins many times but recently a revised advisory was issued regarding it on December 5, 2017.(Reuters File Photo)
The RBI had issued guidelines about bitcoins many times but recently a revised advisory was issued regarding it on December 5, 2017.(Reuters File Photo)
bengaluru news

Dark web, drugs and bitcoins send Bengaluru police into a tizzy

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:06 AM IST
  • Bengaluru police opened a bitcoin account recently and told the accused to transfer his bitcoin to the account because it had to seize the cryptocurrency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
J Mruthyunjaya Swami speaks to the press during the rally. (ANI/Twitter)
J Mruthyunjaya Swami speaks to the press during the rally. (ANI/Twitter)
bengaluru news

Panchamasali Lingayat seers give ultimatum to Yediyurappa govt over reservation

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:26 PM IST
  • Several leaders from Congress and the BJP were also seen raising demands for the reservation for the community at the gathering.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands gathered at the rally to demand that the Panchamasali community is included in the 2A category of backward classes for a higher percentage of reservation.(HT Photo)
Thousands gathered at the rally to demand that the Panchamasali community is included in the 2A category of backward classes for a higher percentage of reservation.(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Yatnal sets Yediyurappa new timeframe for 2A reservation for Panchamasali

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:10 PM IST
  • Yatnal, a staunch critic of Yediyurappa, said that he will raise the issue on March 4 at the beginning of the budget session of the state legislature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sunil Raoh’s next film is Thurthu Nirgamana
Actor Sunil Raoh’s next film is Thurthu Nirgamana
bengaluru news

Sunil Raoh: My next release has a lot of firsts in Kannada films

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Actor Sunil Raoh, who started his film career as a child actor in Kannada films, talks about his next, and why he decided to take a break from acting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka CM urges PM Modi to approve 6 canal modernisation project proposals

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:22 AM IST
The Chief Minister also sought financial support to take up initiatives under the National Educational Policy. The Union Government was also requested to provide 4,300 crores to create an optical fibre network to provide network connectivity to all government offices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 6,000 cases (6,281 to be exact) of Covid-19 were reported in Maharashtra for second consecutive day on Saturday, according to state government's health bulletin.(AP)
More than 6,000 cases (6,281 to be exact) of Covid-19 were reported in Maharashtra for second consecutive day on Saturday, according to state government's health bulletin.(AP)
bengaluru news

K'taka releases guidelines for travellers from Maharashtra: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:02 PM IST
The new guidelines - majorly focusing on students - are also applicable for all other people that arrive from the western state to Karnataka. Earlier in the week, two Covid-19 clusters had emerged in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru which led to fears of emergence of another wave in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KS Eshwarappa also said both Kumarswamy and Siddaramaiah are responsible for destroying their parties. ( Kashif Masood / Hindustan Times )
KS Eshwarappa also said both Kumarswamy and Siddaramaiah are responsible for destroying their parties. ( Kashif Masood / Hindustan Times )
india news

No difference between Siddaramaiah, PFI: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • Eshwarappa also said even the poor are contributing towards the temple's construction and criticised the Congress leader’s attitude.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the opposition in the Upper House following the retirement of another veteran Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the opposition in the Upper House following the retirement of another veteran Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
india news

Not just for sake of opposing: Kharge wants to corner Centre on farm laws

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Kharge had said after his appointment as the Leader of Opposition that the Congress party will continue to focus on the ongoing farmers’ protest and will look forward to cornering the government over issues raised by the farmers’ unions representatives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is only in January this year that the state police launched a digital database of fingerprints.(HT File)
It is only in January this year that the state police launched a digital database of fingerprints.(HT File)
bengaluru news

Karnataka cops put ink away as fingerprints go hi-tech

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:57 AM IST
  • More than 1,000 fingerprint scanners and proprietary software have been deployed at all police stations across Karnataka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man receives a Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre(REUTERS/File Photo)
A man receives a Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre(REUTERS/File Photo)
bengaluru news

Karnataka looks to allay hesitancy as vaccination numbers stay low

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • Experts say fears over complication after vaccine jab is main cause of low turnout in Karnataka which has vaccinated around 57% of its target
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru recently got its first slow street, which is a pilot project to makes lanes safer for denizens.
Bengaluru recently got its first slow street, which is a pilot project to makes lanes safer for denizens.
bengaluru news

Bengaluru makes way for pedestrians, pedallers: Citizens welcome first Slow Street

By Mallika Bhagat, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Alexandra Street in Richmond Town has been officially announced as the first Slow Street in Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harini Nagendra says simple acts of kindness and inclusion can be observed in the city. (HT FILE)
Harini Nagendra says simple acts of kindness and inclusion can be observed in the city. (HT FILE)
bengaluru news

Sharing natural acts of kindness and inclusion

By Harini Nagendra
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Across the road lies the Kanteerava Sports Stadium. This area used to be the home of the Sampangi lake, one of Bengaluru;s largest water bodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greenpeace report said around 1.2 lakh lives were lost due to air pollution in six Indian cities.(ANI)
Greenpeace report said around 1.2 lakh lives were lost due to air pollution in six Indian cities.(ANI)
bengaluru news

Air pollution caused 12,000 deaths, 12,000 crore loss in Bengaluru: Report

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Greenpeace report says 120,000 lives lost due to pollution in six cities last year, shows Bengaluru has 9.4 million vehicles in an area of just around 820 sq km
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharath Bachegowda had rebelled against the BJP and successfully contested the Hoskote assembly byelection in December 2019 defeating the BJP candidate(Twitter/SBG4Hosakote)
Sharath Bachegowda had rebelled against the BJP and successfully contested the Hoskote assembly byelection in December 2019 defeating the BJP candidate(Twitter/SBG4Hosakote)
bengaluru news

BJP MP’S son and independent MLA Sharath Bachegowda to join Congress

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Sharath Bachegowda's entry to the Congress had been on the cards for quite some time but it is now that he has confirmed his next political move.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP