Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Reservation demands: Karnataka govt discussing modalities regarding way forward, says CM
Amid demands for better reservation, Yediyurappa had recently said his government would do whatever was possible within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.(PTI file photo)
bengaluru news

Reservation demands: Karnataka govt discussing modalities regarding way forward, says CM

The Karnataka government is facing demands for revision of the existing quota from various communities, including the dominant Vokkaliga and Veerashaiva-Lingayat.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:22 PM IST

The Karnataka government was discussing modalities on the way forward following demands by various communities in the state to revise the existing reservation, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday. "I have discussed it at the cabinet meeting (on Thursday), all the Ministers have expressed their opinion, discussions are on regarding the way forward....how and what is to be done," Yediyurappa told reporters in response to a question.

The state government is facing demands for revision of the existing quota from various communities, including the dominant Vokkaliga and Veerashaiva-Lingayat.

After the cabinet meeting on Thursday, Home and Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the Chief Minister took note of opinions expressed by various Ministers and suggested about the government taking suggestions from legal experts and also reviewing court orders in this regard.

Amid demands for better reservation, Yediyurappa had recently said his government would do whatever was possible within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.

The Veerashaiva-Lingayats, to which Yediyurappa belongs, are demanding OBC status under the central list, whereas the sub-sect of the community-Panchamasali Lingayats- wants to be put under Category 2A in the state quota.

The other dominant Vokkaliga community has decided to seek for enhancement of reservation, formation of a Vokkaliga Development Authority and greater quota access to the urban poor from the community.

They want all Vokkaliga sub-sects to be included under OBC.

On the other hand, while the backward Kuruba community is seeking ST tag, the Valmiki community wants ST quota to be hiked from 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

Karnataka at present provides 15 per cent reservation for SCs, 3 per cent for STs and 32 per cent for the other backward classes (OBC), which adds up to 50 per cent.

Bengaluru recently got its first slow street, which is a pilot project to makes lanes safer for denizens.
bengaluru news

Bengaluru makes way for pedestrians, pedallers: Citizens welcome first Slow Street

By Mallika Bhagat, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Alexandra Street in Richmond Town has been officially announced as the first Slow Street in Bengaluru.
Harini Nagendra says simple acts of kindness and inclusion can be observed in the city. (HT FILE)
bengaluru news

Sharing natural acts of kindness and inclusion

By Harini Nagendra
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Across the road lies the Kanteerava Sports Stadium. This area used to be the home of the Sampangi lake, one of Bengaluru;s largest water bodies.
Greenpeace report said around 1.2 lakh lives were lost due to air pollution in six Indian cities.(ANI)
bengaluru news

Air pollution caused 12,000 deaths, 12,000 crore loss in Bengaluru: Report

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Greenpeace report says 120,000 lives lost due to pollution in six cities last year, shows Bengaluru has 9.4 million vehicles in an area of just around 820 sq km
Sharath Bachegowda had rebelled against the BJP and successfully contested the Hoskote assembly byelection in December 2019 defeating the BJP candidate(Twitter/SBG4Hosakote)
bengaluru news

BJP MP’S son and independent MLA Sharath Bachegowda to join Congress

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Sharath Bachegowda's entry to the Congress had been on the cards for quite some time but it is now that he has confirmed his next political move.
HS Doreswamy says he hopes the judiciary will stand up for justice as that judge during Emergency did(HT File Photo)
bengaluru news

'You have to stay strong': 102-year-old freedom fighter's message to Disha Ravi

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • Freedom fighter and Gandhian HS Doreswamy, 102, draws parallels between the times he has lived through and the present state of affairs in the country.
Image for representation.(Reuters)
bengaluru news

IT dept unearths 'cash for medical seat' scam worth 400 cr in Karnataka

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:30 PM IST
  • The search was conducted at 56 different locations across Karnataka and Kerala
The ECI said the polling by the MLAs will take place between 9 am to 4 pm on March 15 and counting of votes will take place the same day.(Karnataka Legislative Council Website)
bengaluru news

Election commission announces bypoll for vacant Karnataka MLC seat on March 15

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:25 PM IST
According to the ECI order, notification for the bypoll will be issued on February 25 and the last date of filing nominations is March 4.
Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI)
india news

‘Police leaked private WhatsApp chat’: Disha Ravi asks court to stop cops, media

By Richa banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • Disha Ravi, 22, petitioned the Delhi High Court to stop the Delhi Police from leaking investigation details and deleting tweets that seek to pre-judge the case
Protests against the tree park project at Turahalli reserve forest area in Karnataka(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Karnataka gives in to protesters, puts Turahalli tree park project on hold

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:25 AM IST
  • Forest minister Arvind Limbavali said the government had decided to temporally stop the tree park (project) in the Turahalli reserve forest area.
Already hit by dissent and cash-crunch ahead of the state budget, 77-year-old Yediyurappa continues to brave the relentless challenges that threaten his term as chief minister. (PTI PHOTO).
bengaluru news

Fresh demand for reservation by Vokkaligas add to CM Yediyurappa’s challenges

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • The demand from the Vokkaliga community adds to the piling reservation-related requests from various communities in the state.
National Students Union of India (NSUI) supporters hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of Disha Ravi, in New Delhi (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Karnataka govt, police not informed’: Cong MP on Disha Ravi's arrest

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Syed Naseer Hussain added that Ravi’s arrest was similar to the ones made in Punjab over the ongoing protests against the Centre’s three new farm laws and earlier, during the stir against the contentious Citizenship Act.
Karnataka is among the worst hit regions in the country along with Maharashtra and Kerala.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

K'taka will go to square one: Minister on lockdown amid Covid clusters in B'luru

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Karnataka has registered over 9,46,000 Covid-19 cases till now of which 12,273 people died and 927,924 have recovered. The state is among the worst hit regions in the country along with Maharashtra and Kerala.
The government has a responsibility to check who was collecting funds for the Ram Temple, Kumaraswamy said.(HT File Photo)
bengaluru news

H D Kumaraswamy demands transparency in Ayodhya temple fund collection drive

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Kumaraswamy said his objection was only to collection of funds for the temple construction without transparency and "loot and misuse" of funds in the name of Ram.
The treatment involved surgeries and injection sclerotherapy which were quite expensive, the hospital statement said.(Getty images | Representational image)
bengaluru news

Doctors at Bengaluru hospital remove 3.5 kg tumour from 15- year-old girl's neck

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:08 PM IST
A team of 21 doctors at Aster CMI Hospital performed the surgery to remove the football-sized tumour stuck on her neck.
Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, the Bengaluru man who lost his daughter to a road accident, appealed for justice for the 19-year-old(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Father of 19-yr-old who died due to pothole makes emotional appeal for justice

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • He lost his 19-year-old daughter who was studying to be a doctor in a road accident linked to potholes.
