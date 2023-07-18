NHAI's Expert committee to review safety on Bengaluru Mysuru expressway: Report

After rising fatal accidents on Bengaluru Mysuru expressway, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has sent an expert committee to review and inspect the safety features on this road. The expressway is built to connect and reduce the travel time. two cities of Karnataka. The Congress says, the Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway saw 100 deaths and 335 injuries due to accidents from March-June this year. (ANI)

According to a report in the Mint, the committee is already sent to the state from the national capital, and they are reviewing the expressway. They will finish the review by July 20 and submit a report to NHAI in ten days after July 20. The fully access controlled highway turned out to be a death trap and Karnataka police even started to book those who exceed the permissible speed limit.

The topic of safety on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway was also discussed in the Karnataka assembly and the government said that they will take measures to prevent accidents. According to the government, this fully-access controlled expressway saw 100 deaths and 335 injuries due to accidents till June this year.

In the assembly, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said, “The expressway lacks proper curves and sign boards for speeding vehicles. We will install the new sign boards across the road. According to our data, 20 deaths in March, 23 in April, 29 in May and 28 in June were reported.”

The 119-km expressway was built for Rs. 8,408 crore. Of the total length, 52 km is a greenfield consisting of five bypasses to reduce traffic congestion. This project includes 11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges. The expressway also has six lanes with additional two-lane service roads on both sides.

