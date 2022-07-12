‘No dearth of funds for relief and rescue works’: Karnataka CM amid rain fury

As heavy rainfall continue to wreak havoc along Karnataka's coastline, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday the government will stand with the people. Rains battered houses and streets, flooding buildings and filling water bodies, reservoirs and dams with excess water, pushing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue warning after warning.

Bommai visited multiple rain-affected areas and said district in-charge ministers had been instructed to keep relief packages and emergency response teams ready. Bommai decided to embark on a tour of flooded areas after a series of landslides in coastal districts. 12 people have been killed so far this month in rain-related incidents.

S Angara in Udupi, V Sunil Kumar in Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada district), Kota Srinivas Poojary in Uttara Kannada and ST Somashekar in Mysuru are some of the ministers who visited the flood-hit areas to assess the damage.

Rains have disrupted normal life in coastal towns, prompting officials to frequently close schools and educational institutions to keep children safe.

Deputy commissioner of Udupi district, M Kurma Rao, shared yet another circular last night declaring a holiday for all schools, anganawadis and colleges on Tuesday after the IMD issued an 'orange' alert for the district.

pic.twitter.com/Z3joxADgXY — Kurma Rao M.IAS, Deputy Commissioner Udupi (@dcudupi) July 11, 2022

"The entire government is engaged. I too am visiting the affected areas today and will issue necessary instructions for rescue and relief works. Efforts are on to convince the people residing in seismic sensitive zones and in areas which are prone to landslides to shift to safer places," Bommai told news agency ANI.

Landslides have hit road connectivity by blocking routes connecting the coast to the plains. Officials on Monday diverted vehicular traffic to alternate routes.

Apart from landslides, mild tremors have been felt by residents multiple times in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts since late June.

Bommai noted that sea erosion had affected the people in coastal areas and houses along river banks had been damaged in parts of northern Karnataka.

Farmers face large-scale crop damage because of flooded reservoirs, canals and lakes nearby. Bommai said a survey had been ordered to assess damages and farmers will be directed to portals where they can apply for compensation.

Bommai added that ₹730 crores had been made available to the NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund), and stressed that there would be no shortage of funds for undertaking relief and rescue works.

“Central assistance would be sought, if needed, after estimating the losses,” he said, adding 63 flood-prone villages along river banks have been relocated.

“But the people are reluctant to relocate in some villages. Expert opinion has been sought on safe relocation of such villages. Special project would be formulated in this regard,” Bommai said.

(With ANI Inputs)