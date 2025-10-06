No network, no survey: Karnataka villagers boycott Caste Census over poor connectivity

Villagers in Karnataka's Shivamogga district have refused to participate in the state’s ongoing caste survey, demanding the installation of a network tower in their area first. Karnataka's caste survey, officially known as the Social and Educational Survey, started on September 22 . (Representational image) (HT_PRINT)

The Social and Educational Survey, commonly referred to as the caste survey, began on September 22 and is scheduled to conclude on October 7.

Shashikumar, a resident of Barur Gram Panchayat, told ANI that while he supports the survey, the urgent need is mobile connectivity, as previous requests for a tower have allegedly gone unanswered for over three years. He said the Tehsildar of Sagar Taluk has assured villagers that their demands will be addressed within three days.

"There is a network problem in three or four villages in our Barur Gram Panchayat area. We are fighting for the network. Earlier too, the elections were boycotted. At that time, the EO of the Taluk Panchayat came and promised to solve the problem. Who has not been responding to our network problem for three years? The state government is conducting a socio-educational and economic survey. We have no objection to that," he said.

Residents from Barur, Kallukoppa, Theppagodu, and Mulukeri gathered outside the gram panchayat office with banners, protesting the survey.

Shashikumar added that despite officials being instructed to collect information door-to-door, villagers were being asked to visit the panchayat office themselves.

"The government has instructed the officials to go door to door and conduct a survey, but they are saying that we should come to the Gram Panchayat and provide information. We are opposed to it. We have already formed a net committee and are fighting for it, and we are also holding a dharna at the Gram Panchayat premises," he said.

A tehsil official met the villagers and assured them that their demands would be addressed within three days, prompting a temporary suspension of the dharna.

"The Sagar Tahsildar has arrived at the spot and informed us that he will discuss your problem with BSNL officials within three days and resolve it. We have temporarily called off the dharna. If the problem is not resolved, a fierce struggle will be launched," Shashikumar added.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that the previous caste census was inaccurate, which led the state government to approve a new survey.

(With agency inputs)