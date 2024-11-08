Now commuters can park their cycles at these 10 metro stations in Bengaluru; Check details: Report

In a bid to make commuting around Bengaluru greener and more convenient, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has launched a project to expand cycle docks to 10 more Bengaluru Metro stations, The Indian Express reported. The initiative follows a successful pilot and includes security features like monitored parking zones, making it safer for commuters to use bicycles. (HT file)

This initiative, in partnership with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), builds on the success of an earlier pilot where cycle stands and “pedal ports” were installed at 10 stations as part of a last-mile connectivity push. The goal? To make it easy for metro riders to hop on bikes and pedal their way to their final destinations, thereby enhancing last-mile connectivity, the report stated.

With the pilot proving popular, especially at stations like Yelachenahalli and Konanakunte Cross in South Bengaluru where occupancy reached an impressive 113 per cent during the week, the BMRCL approached DULT to consider extending the setup across more stations.

After analyzing factors such as ridership, land availability, and existing transit options, DULT has selected stations including Kengeri Bus Terminal, KR Pura, Madavara, and National College, among others, for new cycle docking installations, the publication noted. Some will even feature cycle stands with protective roofs and surface treatments, designed for extra comfort and security.

One reason for the positive response to the initial project is the sense of security offered by locating cycle docks within monitored parking zones. Commuters prefer these protected spaces, as they feel safer leaving their bikes in areas under constant surveillance, the report added.

DULT is also conducting another study across 20 metro stations to identify further enhancements for last-mile connectivity. This research will consider recent improvements in road quality, footpaths, and other infrastructure around stations to optimize routes for cyclists and pedestrians. As Bengaluru continues its urban expansion, these cycle docks could offer residents a much needed option for sustainable, hassle-free commutes, the report further stated.