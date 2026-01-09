On cam: Bengaluru delivery worker attacked with helmet in road rage incident

A case of road rage was reported from Mahadevapura area of Karnataka's Bengaluru, where a Zepto delivery rider was allegedly attacked after a minor collision with a two-wheeler. The Bengaluru police have taken action against the attackers. (X)

According to accounts shared online, what began as a small traffic incident escalated rapidly when two scooty riders allegedly turned violent and assaulted the delivery executive on the road.

The attackers were seen repeatedly striking the rider with a helmet and punching him. One of the hits to his chest sent him collapsing onto the ground, videos circulating on social media - which HT. com could not independently verify, showed. Instead of resolving the dispute through conversation or seeking help from traffic authorities, the situation reportedly worsened due to aggressive behaviour by the assailants.