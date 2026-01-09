On cam: Bengaluru delivery worker attacked with helmet in road rage incident
A Zepto delivery rider was brutally assaulted in Bengaluru following a minor traffic incident, and videos of the incident were shared widely online.
A case of road rage was reported from Mahadevapura area of Karnataka's Bengaluru, where a Zepto delivery rider was allegedly attacked after a minor collision with a two-wheeler.
According to accounts shared online, what began as a small traffic incident escalated rapidly when two scooty riders allegedly turned violent and assaulted the delivery executive on the road.
The attackers were seen repeatedly striking the rider with a helmet and punching him. One of the hits to his chest sent him collapsing onto the ground, videos circulating on social media - which HT. com could not independently verify, showed. Instead of resolving the dispute through conversation or seeking help from traffic authorities, the situation reportedly worsened due to aggressive behaviour by the assailants.
“The situation took a disturbing turn as the delivery rider, who was simply trying to earn a living, was left helpless and vulnerable in the middle of the road,” a social media post, which shared the video of the incident, stated.
Amid the assault, another biker is seen intervening and confronting the attackers, stepping in to shield the delivery worker.
Such incidents create fear and insecurity, particularly for delivery workers who already operate under stressful and risky conditions, the post noted, adding, “This incident highlights a serious problem of unchecked road rage, where minor accidents turn into violent confrontations within seconds.”
After a video of the assault surfaced on X, Mahadevapura police from the Whitefield division took suo-motu cognisance of the matter and initiated action against the attackers, said a report by The Times of India.
There was no statement from Zepto over the incident till the filing of this report.
