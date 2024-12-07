Once surrounded by three lakes, now ‘fully encroached’: Can you identify this Bengaluru circle from a 1985 photo?

A Bengaluru resident has shared a striking comparison of how the city's landscape has changed over decades with a "then and now" photo on Facebook. The 1985 photo shows a Karnataka government bus navigating through the circular road surrounded by three lakes.

Ranganatha Kempaiah posted a photo of Nanjappa Circle in Vidyaranyapura from 1985 alongside a recent image from 2024, highlighting the dramatic urban transformation.

The 1985 photo shows a Karnataka government bus navigating through the circular road surrounded by three lakes. The contrast with the modern-day image is stark—today's view features traffic, wider roads, and numerous buildings and infrastructure developments.

Kempaiah's post has garnered attention as it illustrates the shift from a relatively sparse urban environment with fewer houses, vehicles, and buildings to the bustling, modern Bengaluru of 2024.

Reacting to the photo, residents questioned if the area has been completely encroached. In response, Kempaiah explained, "It was a good lake bed even on the other part, towards Thindlu. That's why even now, if it rains, Vaishnavi Enclave and other shops and houses face waterlogging. They were all built on critical water beds."

Check out the post here:

How did social media users react?

The photo sparked a variety of nostalgic and insightful reactions from internet users. One user pointed out the presence of "so many houses even back then; you can spot the overhead tank behind," emphasizing how densely populated the area was even in the 1980s. Another user reflected on the environmental changes, saying, "Those lakes on both sides of the road are RIP now. "

lamenting how urban development has led to the loss of these water bodies. Adding to the sentiment, another comment read, "Ah, that lake field is just a memory now," capturing how the once picturesque landscape has now vanished due to encroachment and urban expansion.

Some users compared the state of the infrastructure then and now, humorously noting, "No change in general road quality then and now. "

