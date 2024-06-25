Opening of Bengaluru metro's Green line extension delayed, likely by September-end: Report

Commercial operations on the 3.7-km extension of the Namma Metro's ‘Green’ Line in north Bengaluru, stretching from Nagasandra to Madavara, are facing delays and are now expected to commence only by the end of September. According to officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), final testing of equipment and infrastructure is still pending, The Hindu reported. Construction on this elevated extension began in 2017 with initial expectations to finish by mid-2019. (PTI Photo)

Construction on this elevated extension began in 2017 with initial expectations to finish by mid-2019. However, setbacks such as delays in land acquisition and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to missed deadlines.

“Work on the track has been completed. The line will undergo testing over the next two months. We expect to commence operations by the end of September. Following trial runs and an inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, the line will be opened for revenue services,” An official from the BMRCL told the publication.

The elevated route from Nagasandra to Madavara includes three stations: Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara, offering crucial connectivity to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road.

Once operational, residents in areas like Manjunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu, Madavara, Tumakuru Road, Anchepalya and Jindal Nagar will benefit from reduced travel times to Nagasandra metro station, currently more than five kilometres away.