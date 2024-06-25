Karnataka Milk Federation to launch Nandini branded idli-dosa batter in Bengaluru: Report

The dosa-idli competition in Bengaluru is intensifying as the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) prepares to introduce Nandini branded ready-to-cook dosa and idli batter, Moneycontrol reported. MK Jagadish, KMF's managing director, spoke to reporters and said that the launch is expected within two months, aiming to challenge current market leaders like iD, Asal, and MTR, all of which are privately run. KMF issued a tender for manufacturing and supplying the batter, targeting an annual production of 109,000 kg in 450 grams and 900 grams packets. (PTI)

READ | Residents, schools in Bengaluru take charge, clean accident-prone road stretch

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

"We already have a bouquet of products such as milk, bread, buns, ghee, butter, curd, cheese, buttermilk, and yogurt. Now, we want to launch the idli and dosa batter product. We are hoping that it will be a hit in Bengaluru, which has a large working population, particularly techies who are looking for quick breakfast options," Jagadish told the publication.

“Unlike other players, Nandini batter will be enriched with whey protein powder to improve the taste. We have already conducted trials, and the feedback was positive,” he added.

READ | Bengaluru woman slips on soap, falls from 3rd floor terrace. Heart-stopping video emerges

Recently, KMF issued a tender for manufacturing and supplying the batter, targeting an annual production of 109,000 kg in 450 grams and 900 grams packets. Despite receiving only one bid initially, they have reopened the tender, expecting to finalize the process by July. "We cannot award the work order if there is only one firm responding to the tender, so we had to float it again. This time, we will issue the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to the firm," Jagadish said, as quoted in the report.

The chosen firm must operate within Bengaluru, possess an FSSAI license, and incorporate whey protein from KMF at prevailing rates, the conditions stated for bidders.

READ | Karnataka health department bans artificial harmful colours in kebabs

Responsibilities include sourcing all raw materials except whey powder, adhering strictly to KMF standards in production and packaging. The selected firm will quote net margins based on specified MRPs, with KMF retaining the right to adjust prices according to market conditions, a document on tender conditions read, as accessed by the publication.