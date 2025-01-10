Over 3,500 Karnataka government schools lack functional toilets, 4,000 without handwashing facilities: Report

Thousands of government schools across Karnataka lack basic infrastructure, with over 3,580 schools operating without functional toilets and nearly 4,000 lacking handwashing facilities. The figures were revealed in the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2023-24 report.(Representational Image)

According to New Indian Express report, the alarming figures were revealed in the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2023-24 report.

The report underscores the absence of functional toilets in 2,648 boys’ or co-educational schools and 937 girls’ or co-educational schools, exposing glaring disparities in infrastructure provision.

Last week in Karnataka's Kolar district, Karnataka, four children sustained injuries after the plaster ceiling of government anganwadi building collapsed on them.

The injured children—Likhita, Parinitha, Sanvi, and Charitha—were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, PTI reported.

Muniraju, Karnataka’s Child Development Officer, assured that swift measures will be taken to repair and restore anganwadi buildings in the district to prevent such occurrences in the future.

₹ 2,500 crore for development of govt schools

Recently, the Karnataka Cabinet announced a ₹2,500 crore project to upgrade 500 government schools into Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) by 2029. The initiative, slated to begin in July 2025, is backed by ₹2,000 crore in funding from the Asian Development Bank and aims to revolutionize the state's education system with improved infrastructure and resources.

Law Minister H.K Patil highlighted the dual focus of the project enhancing educational facilities and ensuring student safety. He emphasized, "The safety and well-being of our children is our highest priority." As part of this commitment, the cabinet has also amended policies to address the risks posed by abandoned borewells, creating safer environments for students.

Currently, Karnataka is home to 308 public schools across 204 taluks. The new initiative will expand and modernize the KPS network, catering to the growing demand for high-quality education across the state. This transformative move is expected to reshape the educational landscape and provide students with a secure, enriching learning environment.