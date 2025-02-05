Parameshwara rejects claims of CM change in Karnataka, says no such indications in Congress

Rejecting claims of a Chief Ministerial change in Karnataka later this year, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said there was no indication of such change within the ruling Congress party. Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)

Also Read - Congress leader injured in accidental firing in Karnataka

He was responding to a claim made by the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, who stated that CM Siddaramaiah would be replaced by November 15 or 16 this year.

"I want to ask him (Ashoka) when did he learn Jyotishya (astrology). I don’t know which training school taught him astrology. There are no indications of such changes in our party," Parameshwara said, in response to a question about Ashoka’s repeated comments on a CM change after November 15.

Speculation about a leadership change in the Congress party had been rife over the past few months, with several members, including ministers, openly speaking to the media on the issue.

However, such remarks have largely stopped following strict instructions from AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

When asked about plans for a second airport in Bengaluru, the Home Minister said the minister concerned, M B Patil, had already begun preparations, and a proposal would be sent to the centre.

Also Read - Bengaluru Police turns 4 children battling cancer into officers for a day

The location is yet to be finalised, he said, adding that two or three sites were under consideration and that the decision would be made in accordance with civil aviation guidelines.

Regarding his preference for the second airport to be built near Tumakuru, while others have suggested a site near Bidadi, Parameshwara said, "We have made our demand, and others have made theirs. The civil aviation department will determine which location is most feasible."

Noting that the current Kempegowda International Airport at Devanahalli was initially proposed near Bidadi, he said, "However, the DGCA rejected it at the time due to technical reasons. Now, it remains to be seen whether Bidadi will be reconsidered."

Minister for Infrastructure Development M B Patil recently stated that the location for Bengaluru’s second airport would be finalised "purely and strictly on merit" and that the government would soon decide on the matter and communicate with the Airports Authority of India.

When asked about the ordinance to protect borrowers from harassment by microfinance institutions (MFIs), the Home Minister said, "It is with the Governor. He may consult legal experts before making a decision. Once the Governor assents, it will immediately come into effect."

The Karnataka government has drafted an ordinance to protect borrowers from harassment by microfinance institutions, including penal provisions such as a jail term of up to ten years and a fine of up to ₹5 lakh for violations.

The Karnataka Microfinance (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance, 2025 has been sent to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for his approval.