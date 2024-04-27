Partial opening of single lane to relieve traffic at MG Road amid metro work: Report

As the Pink Line metro construction advances beneath Kamaraj Road, commuters can anticipate some relief. The traffic police will temporarily open a single lane to ease travel from MG Road to Cubbon Road by mid-May, slightly delayed from the earlier April target set by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Times Now reported. Bengaluru's MG Road is infamous for traffic congestions. (Archive)

This one-way conversion aims to alleviate the notorious congestion along MG Road, particularly during peak hours. DCP Traffic - West Anita B Haddannavar spoke to reporters and emphasized the urgency, acknowledging public demand for improved accessibility, especially towards Commercial Street.

The closure of Kamaraj Road in 2019 was a result of constructing the underground Pink Line metro station at MG Road, serving as an interchange with the Purple Line. This closure forced commuters to take detours via Anil Kumble Circle or Trinity Circle, worsening MG Road's congestion.

BL Yashavanth Chavan from BMRCL assured ongoing construction efforts, expecting a partial opening by mid-May after inspections by the traffic police.

Another senior official noted that an 8-meter width of the road and a 2.5-meter footpath are being restored, while the remaining 12 meters will stay closed for equipment deployment for the underground station, as reported by the New Indian Express.