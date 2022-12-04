Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Passenger held at Bengaluru airport for carrying gold bars worth 1.6 crore

Passenger held at Bengaluru airport for carrying gold bars worth 1.6 crore

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 09:38 AM IST

The accused was carrying gold bars worth Rs. 1.6 crore, informed the customs department on Friday; the arrest took place on Tuesday.

Passenger held at Bengaluru airport for carrying gold bars worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.6 crore(Picture for representation)
Passenger held at Bengaluru airport for carrying gold bars worth 1.6 crore(Picture for representation)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

In Bengaluru, officials of the Customs Department have arrested a passenger at the Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold in an iron box. The accused was travelling from Dubai and further investigation is going on. The accused was carrying gold bars worth Rs. 1.6 crore, informed the customs department on Friday; the arrest took place on Tuesday.

A post on Twitter read, “On the basis of passenger profiling, Customs officers at Kempegowda International AirpoBengart, Bengaluru nabbed a smuggler in the wee hours of November 29. The passenger arrived at Bengaluru airport from Dubai via flight no. EK 568 was attempting to smuggle gold concealed in an iron box inside the checked in bag.”

All the recovered gold was seized and the accused was sent to judicial custody. The post further read, “2 pieces of boat shaped gold bars totally weighing 3015 grams, estimated to be worth Rs. 1.6 crores were extracted from the box with the help of a metal cutter. All the items were seized and the arrested person was sent to judicial custody.” The officials also put out the pictures of the iron box and seized gold bars that were recovered from the accused.

In October, the Customs Department in the city arrested a person at the Bengaluru airport for allegedly smuggling crude gold chains into Bengaluru. They also seized around 900 grams of gold valued at around 46 lakh. The accused was sent for further questioning by the customs department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out