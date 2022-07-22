Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Plane faces hitch just before take off at Bengaluru airport, grounded: Report
Plane faces hitch just before take off at Bengaluru airport, grounded: Report

  • A flight from a state-run airline was stopped from taking off at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday morning after pilots observed that a technical glitch had happened.
An Alliance Air flight from Bengaluru to Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh was stopped seconds before taking off due to a technical hitch.(ANI)
An Alliance Air flight from Bengaluru to Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh was stopped seconds before taking off due to a technical hitch.
Published on Jul 22, 2022 02:43 PM IST
By Yamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A technical glitch caused a Vijayawada-bound plane to be grounded at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Thursday morning seconds before take off, a report by The Times of India said.

Pilots of Alliance Air flight 91501 suspected something was amiss after the aircraft started taxiing in preparation for take off. The flight then returned to the terminal and the passengers - aruond 50 - were deboarded and asked to wait inside the airport.

The plane was then parked at an isolated location for aeronautical engineers to inspect the issue. It is not yet clear what the technical snag was.

Meanwhile, reports said the waiting passengers were kept in the dark on the status of the flight and did not know if they would be accommodated on another flight.

The plane, which was supposed to take off at 7.20 am was delayed by about 90 minutes. Ground staff of the airline at the KIA however guaranteed a full refund to all passengers.

Friday, July 22, 2022
