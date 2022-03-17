“Please close this college…,” Bengaluru student's last message before suicide

On Tuesday, a 20-year-old Bengaluru-born hotel management student, Bharath, was discovered hanging at a paying guest accommodation in Urwa. It is being reported that he killed himself after his lecturer allegedly rejected his project record and told him that he would not be allowed to sit for an exam.

Before killing himself he called his mother, but when she didn't answer his call, he sent her a message, saying he is killing himself, "Sorry Amma, for everything, I am dying because of my college. This college I've joined isn't good enough for me, and it's also just taking money from you and dad. I don't want to add to your burden. I'm going to die; I called you but you didn't answer; if my death becomes a police case, please close the college; I don't want anyone else to suffer. I'll be gone by the time you read this."

Bharath, a resident of Bengaluru's Kumaraswamy Layout, was a second-year student in a hotel management course at a college in Urwa, Mangalore. The college Chairman and a lecturer are now facing charges under section 306 of IPC (abetment of suicide) and section 34 of IPC (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

His mother claims, when she had visited Bharath in Mangaluru, he had complained that the lecturers were not attending classes and that one of them, Rahul, was harassing him. When Bharath's mother Shobharani called Lecturer Rahul and told him to be nice to the students, the lecturer responded by asking her to "shut up".

Bharath allegedly told his father that his studies had been hampered by the absence of some lecturers. He also stated that one of the lecturers used to insult him in front of other students, which he found upsetting.

On Tuesday, Bharath had gone to college at 11 am to submit his project record, but the lecturer allegedly rejected it and told him he wouldn't be able to take the exam. At 1.30 p.m., he returned to his paying guest accommodation and called his mother. When his phone call went unanswered, he left a WhatsApp message explaining his decision to commit suicide before allegedly hanging himself.

The police have also recovered a death note in Bharath's room that stated, "The cause of my death is the college I have joined. This college has wasted one and a half years of my life. The college has no proper staff or classes. They scam us by taking our money; the college is to blame for my death, and I hope no other student is defrauded."

Bharat's parents claim, when he was admitted to the college in 2020-21, they had paid a donation of ₹60,000 and a tuition fee of ₹70,000.