Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was copying the state's 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme by giving 300 units of free power through the solar grid. PM Modi copying Karnataka's guarantee schemes, says Dy CM Shivakumar

The 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme is among the five guarantees offering 200 units of free power to the residential electricity connections.

Speaking at the Congress Manifesto Committee meeting, Shivakumar said the BJP which was criticising the Congress government's five guarantees has now launched 'Modi Guarantee' campaign.

"The idea of Gruha Jyothi scheme took birth in a meeting between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and myself. Now, Modi is trying to copy that by giving 300 units of free power through solar grid," the DCM was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

He also claimed the BJP which criticised the guarantee scheme as a burden on the state exchequer is now launching similar schemes in many states.

"The 10 years of Manmohan Singh government was about improving the lives of people, but the 10 years of BJP rule hasn't launched even a single scheme which changes the lives of people. Schemes such as food security, MGNREGA, Right to Education and others were introduced during the UPA rule," he said.

Calling the new NEP (National Education Policy) as 'Nagpur Education Policy,' the DCM said the BJP tried to shove it down the throat.

"We are working on removing the Nagpur Education Policy. I have had discussions with my BJP friends who run educational institutions and they say it is impossible to implement the NEP. The BJP tried to push the NEP down the throat of Kannadigas in a hurried manner," he claimed.

The DCM said a committee led by state Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar has been formed to review the NEP.

He said the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be pro-people.

"The Congress government has always implemented any scheme which empowers the poor economically, socially and educationally. We will prepare a people-friendly manifesto which will help all sections of the society," he stressed.