'PM Modi-led govt only way forward for Karnataka's development': Tejasvi Surya at Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya, while urging the people of Karnataka to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, affirmed that a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is the only way forward for the state's development. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Highlighting the achievements of the PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Tejasvi Surya said, "In just 10 years, under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the Indian economy moved to the fifth position in the world from being part of the fragile five economies. In the third term, we will become the third largest economy in the world."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

READ | Shah asks Eshwarappa to withdraw candidature, rebel BJP leader says not changing mind

"It was under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, all these initiatives were implemented and in the future, a PM Modi-led government is the only way forward for Karnataka's development," he added.

The BJP MP also highlighted the state of affairs in the country under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, which was allegedly tainted with multiple scams that failed the people and their aspirations in comparison with the 'transparent and corruption-free governance' under PM Modi.

READ | Amit Shah blames Siddaramaiah for delay in drought relief funds to Karnataka

"Projects exceeding ₹1.3 lakh crore have been sanctioned for Bengaluru by the PM Narendra Modi-led government in the last five years. At the Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, we discussed transformative initiatives like T2 of Kempegowda International Airport, Namma Metro, US Consulate, and NIA Office," the BJP leader said while speaking at the Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in Bengaluru, organised by BJP Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired BJP Karnataka's crucial Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan as part of the Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds.

READ | EC files case against Siddaramaiah’s son over remarks against PM Modi, HM Amit Shah

It was attended by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, State President BY Vijayendra, and the BJP's candidates for Bengaluru and Chikkaballapura.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Union Minister and Bengaluru North MP Sadananda Gowda, BJP candidates CN Manjunath (Bengaluru Rural), PC Mohan (Bengaluru Central), Kum. Shobha Karandlaje (Bengaluru North) and K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura), along with BJP MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders of BJP Karnataka, were also present at the event.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including five seats reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent, while the Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share, and JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4.