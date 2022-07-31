PM Modi made a mention of this Bengaluru start-up on Mann Ki Baat

In his monthly radio address, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned about a Bengaluru start-up. The Bengaluru-based toy company makes sustainable and eco-friendly toys for their customers.

In the 91st episode of the radio address, PM Modi acknowledged: “In Bengaluru, a start-up named Shumme Toys is focusing on eco-friendly toys.” During his latest address to the nation, PM Modi made a special mention for India’s toy industry for competing with global toy giants. He also said that the manufactures are designing toys by keeping Indian mythology, culture and history in mind.

In the radio address, the prime minister pointed out that the country's import of toys has reduced to 70 per cent as compared to earlier. “India's toy manufacturers are also working closely with the world's leading global toy brands. I hugely admire that; our start-up sector is also giving full attention to the world of toys and experimenting a lot of fun stuff too," he underlined.

Apart from Shumme, he also mentioned other companies which are trying to add innovation in the world of toys.

“In Gujarat, Arkidzoo is making AR-based Flash Cards and AR (Artificial Reality)-based sorybooks. The Pune-based company Funvention Learning is engaged in increasing the interest of children in Science, Technology and Maths through toys and activity puzzles," he said.

The prime minister also sent his accolades to all Indian toy startups for bringing world class toys to the customers. "I would like to congratulate start-ups, all such manufacturers who are doing a wonderful job in the world of toys" he added.

