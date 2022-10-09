Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / PM Modi sends wishes for late Puneeth's 'Gandhada Gudi': 'Appu lives in hearts..

PM Modi sends wishes for late Puneeth's 'Gandhada Gudi': 'Appu lives in hearts..

Published on Oct 09, 2022

The trailer of this forest-based adventure drama was released on Sunday and Puneeth’s wife called it an emotional moment as it is considered as a dream project of the late superstar.

By Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to the team of Kannada superstar late Puneeth Rajkumar’s docudrama film Gandhada Gudi. The trailer of this forest-based adventure drama was released on Sunday and Puneeth’s wife called it an emotional moment as it is considered as a dream project of the late superstar.

Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar tagged PM Modi and wrote, “Namaste @narendramodi ji, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person. (Sic)”

PM Modi responded to the tweet of Ashwini and recalled Puneeth Rajkumar’s unparalleled talent. He wrote, “Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour.”

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai too sent his accolades to the team of Gandhada Gudi. He wrote, “Gandhagudi is close to Appu's heart. Appu is close to all of our hearts. Gandhagudi is property of Karnataka and Appu is Gandhagudi’s property. The trailer promises that #GandhadaGudi will take us all to a new world. @Ashwini_PRK My congratulations to him.”

Bommai also thanked PM Modi for extending his best wishes to the team. “Thanks to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji for his kind words for one of our brilliant & most beloved actors who will always remain in our heart," wrote CM Bommai.

Gandhada Gudi will hit big screens on October 28, as a mark of respect to Puneeth Rajkumar on his first death anniversary.

