Police constable suspended for sexual harassment

Chamarajanagar superintendent of police (SP) T P Shiva Kumar suspended a head constable for allegedly misbehaving with a 30-year-old woman, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the 30-year-old woman, a native of Ramapura in Hanur taluk, visited Chamarajanagara institute of medical sciences (CIMS) hospital in district headquarters on Friday for treatment of an injury.

‘’The woman came to the CIMS outpatient department at around 12.30 am on Friday. The woman had a wound in her private part and was bleeding,’’ District hospital surgeon B Krishna Prasad told HT.

The duty gynaecologist suggested admitting her to the hospital since her condition was not well.

“We intimated the police as per procedure as it was found unnatural,” he added.

“When we questioned her about the wound, she said she fell and sustained a wound on a genital part. She is undergoing treatment in the hospital and would be discharged soon,” he said.

Police said head constable B Muniyappa, attached to Chamarajanagara east police station, met the woman at the hospital, allegedly took her to his official quarters, and misbehaved with her.

“Though no complaint was filed against the constable, we have voluntarily taken disciplinary action against the erring head constable on charges of dereliction of duty,’’ Shiva Kumar told HT. “We have found evidence that the constable misbehaved with the woman and hence initiated action against him,” he added.

A police official, on condition of anonymity, said the head constable knew the woman from earlier as they belonged to the same village. He took the woman to his quarters which was recorded in CCTV footage.

After the sexual harassment, he pleaded with her not to disclose the issue.