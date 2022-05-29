Police recruitment case: Key conspirator's close aide held in Karnataka - report
- The CID has arrested one more person from Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district in connection with the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in Karnataka, sources told news agency PTI.
The Criminal Investigation Department probing the police sub-inspector recruitment scam has arrested one more person from Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district, sources in the CID said. The arrested person is said to be a close aide of one of the key conspirators Rudragouda D Patil.
The accused had reportedly provided a bluetooth device to a candidate. He was also a link between Patil and the candidates who passed the exam through unfair means.
With this arrest, over 50 people have been arrested including two deputy superintendents of police, an inspector, a sub-inspector, a few constables, over 20 candidates and a BJP leader Divya Hagargi and her close aides. The CID questioned the Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment) Amrit Paul in connection with the case on Thursday and Friday.
He was removed from the post after the scam came to light and posted as the ADGP of the Internal Security Division. The exams had taken place last year in October to fill 545 posts and more than 54,000 candidates wrote it. The Karnataka government has annulled the exam in view of the large scale irregularities.
-
Siddaramaiah continues to call RSS 'Aryan', asks it to come clean on loyalty
Continuing his attack against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, calling it a "Aryan" organisation, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged its leaders to come clean about their loyalty, whether it was for tricolour or saffron flag, constitution or Manu Smriti and Mahatma Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse.
-
Ludhiana: Honey-trap gang busted, two women among four held
Tibba police busted a honey-trap racket and arrested four persons, including two women, on Saturday. One of the members of the gang has yet to be caught, the police said. The FIR against them has been registered on the complaint of Nagendra Yadav of New Vijay Nagar. A fabric manufacturer, Yadav, told the police that he runs a factory near Puneet Nagar. On Friday evening, he was going to his factory on a scooter.
-
Ludhiana witnesses a pleasant turn of weather
Bringing relief from the scorching heat, the thunderstorm witnessed in the city on Saturday evening turned the weather pleasant. Partly cloudy weather prevailed in the city since morning and rains, along with strong winds, brought down the mercury levels in the evening. As per the meteorological department, Chandigarh, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 27 degrees.
-
Ludhiana: Jewellery shop employee booked for theft
Division number 8 police have booked an employee of a jewellery shop for allegedly stealing items worth lakhs on Friday. Akash has been identified as Akash of Chaura Bazaar. The FIR has been registered following the statement of Lalit Chopra of Rishi Nagar. The complainant said that on Friday, they were present in the store and were attending to customers.
-
Congress leader booked for cleaning statue of Rajiv Gandhi with his turban
The joint co-coordinator of Kisan Congress, a wing of All India Congress Committee, has been booked for hurting religious sentiments by cleaning a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi installed in a park in Salem Tabri with Gursimran Singh Mand's turban. The action against Gursimran Singh Mand has been taken around 10 months after the incident. Mand had reached the spot and cleaned the statue with his turban, which sparked a row.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics