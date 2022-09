Power cuts in Bengaluru this weekend; Check full area list here

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), which is responsible for maintaining Bengaluru's electricity supply, indicated that the KPTCL, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, will be carrying out quarterly and half yearly maintenance works, among others this weekend.

These works will be in progress between 10 am and 4 pm, when power cuts can be expected this weekend.

BESCOM divisions that will be affected on Friday:

Kengeri K B Cross

Areas that might see power cuts on Friday:

Byrohalli, Ramohalli, Kengeri Town, Bidadi Rural, Devikiran, Deccan Herald office, KAIDB 1st phase, KAIDB 2nd phase, Geruplaya industrial area, ISRO, Thimmalapura, Konehalli, Bidaregudi, Naguthihalli, Hulihalli, Honnavalli, Hosapatna, Baluvaneralu, Patrahalli, Rudrapura, Gudigondanahalli.

BESCOM divisions that will be affected on Saturday:

K B Cross Tumkur

Areas that might see power cuts on Saturday:

Boralinganapalya, Kunigal Town, Kenkere, Bilidevalaya, Kalasipalya, Janagere, Heruru, Bhaktharahalli Ip, Bidanagere, 110kv Lines Of Gubbi, Kadaba, Kg Temple, Kallur, Doddaguni, Somalpura And 220kv Nittur, Kodihally, Yellapura, Sagaranahally, M S Hally, Hemavathi, Thyagatoor, Benachigere, Hesarahally, Belavattha, Matthigatta, Bandihalli, M N Kote, Rampura, Sopanahally, Cnnl Water Supply, Bommanahalli, 110kv Bidare Line At Gubbi, Gopalapura, G Hosahalli, Tippuru, Singonahalli, Torehalli, Kodigehalli, Koppa, Heruru, M H Patna, Uddehosakere, Honnavalli, Ammanaghatta, Gubbi Town, Kmf, Thonganahalli, Doddakattigenahalli, Madapura, Guddadahally, Kaggere, Ranganatahapura, Gowripura, Jainigarahally, Mannamma Temple, M S Pallya, Kashimath, Muniyappanapallya, Bennur, D K Halli, Belavatha, Nagasandra, Konanakere, C S Pura Water Supply, Benakangondi, B G Halli, Madapatna, T Palya, Kallur (Urban), Raghadevanahalli, Basavapura, Machenahalli, 110kv Somalapura Line, Nagenahalli, M N Kote, Gollahalli, Mattikere, Uddehosakere, Somalapura Town, Baguru, Sankapura, Gyarehalli, Nandihalli, Ankasandra, Thalekoppa, Thonasanahally, Ennekatte, H Palya, Madenahally, Idakanahally, Shivapura, Hagalawadi, Manchaladore, Hoovinakatte, Kallanahally, Hosakere, Alilugatta, Bettadahally, Kalinganahally, Somalapura, Ganeshapura, Bandihalli, Matthikere, Kurehally, Hagalawadi, Guddenahally, G Rangapura, Mallasandra Town, Gollahalli.

BESCOM divisions that will be affected on Sunday:

Chandapura

Areas that might see power cuts on Sunday:

All Areas and industries feeding from Bommasandra.