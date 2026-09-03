Travel Watch: Swiss Military launches Alpine Club with 36 new luggage options for Indian travellers

Swiss Military launches Alpine Club with three hard luggage collections, priced from ₹6,500, targeting India’s fast-growing travel gear market. (Swiss Military) Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Swiss Military is adding a new name to its travel gear portfolio. The company has launched Alpine Club, a new sub-brand aimed at India’s mass premium travel gear segment, as it looks to tap growing demand beyond the country’s biggest cities.

The launch comes with 36 new SKUs across three hard luggage collections called Miles, Helix and Vortex. Prices range from ₹6,500 to ₹7,500, placing Alpine Club in a price segment aimed at consumers who want branded luggage at a relatively accessible price point.

Swiss Military estimates India’s mass premium travel gear market at around ₹5,000 crore. The company is targeting a 3% to 5% market share for Alpine Club within its first three years. It also expects the new sub-brand to contribute nearly one-third of its overall revenue during this period.

For Swiss Military, the move is closely linked to the changing travel habits of Indian consumers. Travel gear is no longer limited to a premium audience in major cities, with demand for branded luggage also growing across smaller cities and towns.

“India’s travel gear market is undergoing a decisive shift, with demand expanding well beyond the exclusive premium segment. We estimate the mass premium category at nearly ₹5,000 crore, supported by rising consumer aspirations, growing preference for trusted brands and increasing demand across non-metro markets,” said Anuj Sawhney, Managing Director, Swiss Military.