Power cuts in Bengaluru today & tomorrow; Check full list of affected areas

Many areas in Bengaluru are set to witness power outages on Tuesday and Wednesday, in the midst of quarterly maintenance works taken up by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL), data uploaded onto the BESCOM's website indicated. The BESCOM schedules frequent power outages in Bengaluru to carry out maintenance and other projects.

The outages can be expected between 10am and 5pm in most areas.

Here is the full list of areas that might be affected today and tomorrow:

June 20, Tuesday

Koramangala, Nethravathi, Station Auxilary, Jyothi Nivas Collage, Godavari BLock, Kirloskara, Kapila Block, Judges block, Prani Daya Sanga, Kalyana Mantapa, KML Village, Raheja Towers, Forum Mall, BWSSB, Golf link line-2, KSIT College, 8th Block Anjanapura, Weavers colony, Purvankara Apartment, Amruthnagara, Vaddarapalya, Kembathahalli and areas surrounding the sub-station, ISRO Layout, ISRO layout Industrial Area, Kumaraswamy layout, Vittal nagara, Vikram nagar, Ilyaznagar, Yelachenahalli and surrounding areas, Kempapura, Agrahara Layout, Defence Layout, Fortune A block, Pai house, Byatrayanapura, UAS layout, Telecom layout, Milestone and Hiranandani apartment, Hiriyur, Adivala, Adivlal Farm, Nandihalli, Lakkanal, Bhovi colony, T G Colony, Thirumala Nagara, Babbur, Horticlture College, Hiriyur, Akshaya food park, Mallaghatta, Chenduru, Kallnakere, Lokkamanhalli, Devanahalli, Kundana, Vijaypura, Jangamkotte and Brigade Orchade, Begur, Vidyanagara, Budigere, Jalamangala, Akkur, Tadikavagilu, Kysapura, Solar IPP and surrounding areas, areas fed from sub-stations in Addagal, Rayalapadu and Gownipalli.

June 21, Wednesday

Mykonos Block 2, 3 & 4, the club house, Santorini - 2, Block 10, Serenita Block 13, Paradise Block 3, Block 17, Brigade Northridge, Sampigehalli police station, Chokkanahalli layout, Basavalingappanagara, Hegdenagar, Balaji Krupa Layout, Shiridi Sai Ram Layout, BDS Layout, Railway main layout, Thirumenahalli, Bharathi city, Nandanavana Layout, Manipal, Police Quarters, Kempegowda layout, Nagenahalli, KNP Layout, Hujbhavan, Thimmanahalli, Mannekote, Banjigere, Ajjanahalli, Valase, Guddadakaplekodihalli, Mannekote, Hirehalli, Giriyammanahalli, Maruthinagara, Chikkammanahalli, Kodihalli, Chikkahalli, Buklorahalli Garani cross, Mannekote, Hosahalli, Marenahatti, N. Devarahalli, Bheemanakere Thippaiahnakote, Kereyagalahalli, Bedareddyhalli, Devareddyhalli, Honnuru Taluk, Chikkammanahalli, Odeyarpura, Honnenahalli, Karenahalli, Honsagere, Yadvani, Ungra, Arjunhalli, Pallerayanhalli, Benavara, Doddalahalli, GRT Jewellers, Cheluru, Hosakere, Hagalawadi and Nandihalli, Handanakere and Huliyaru, Mathighatta, Ammanahalli, Yennegere, Kamalapura, Kaimara, Uppinakatte, Malligere, Hosuru, Kenglapura, Soralamavu, Koragere, Kenkere, Yelnaadu, Singapura, Chikkabidare, Nandihalli, Lingappanahalli, Matihalli, Kallahalli, Seegebaagi, Keshavapura, Hosalli, Somajjanapalya and Borakanaalu.