Prakash Raj among 70 others to receive Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards

Celebrated film actor Prakash Raj, former High Court judge P. B. Bhajantri, retired IAS officer H. Siddaiah, and Air Marshal (retd) Philip Rajkumar are among the 70 eminent personalities selected for this year’s Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards, the state’s second-highest civilian honour. The awards will be presented on November 1, coinciding with the 70th Kannada Rajyotsava, Karnataka’s formation day.

Others on the list include socialist leader Konandur Lingappa, actor-director Vijayalakshmi Singh, civic worker Fakiri, and veteran journalist M. Siddaraju, among several others recognised for their contributions across fields including arts, public service, literature, social work, and sports.

Each awardee will receive a 25-gram gold medal and a cash prize of ₹5 lakh. The awards will be presented on November 1, coinciding with the 70th Kannada Rajyotsava, Karnataka’s formation day.

Announcing the list, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said that the government ensured representation from all districts while recognising exceptional individuals. “Seventy awards are being given this year, with 12 of them conferred upon women achievers. While honouring talent, social justice has also been ensured,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government also announced special honours in the field of cinema. Veteran actor and theatre personality Umashree has been chosen for the Dr. Rajkumar Award for lifetime achievement in Kannada cinema. Director N. R. Nanjundegowda will receive the Puttanna Kanagal Award, while filmmaker Richard Castelino has been selected for the Dr. Vishnuvardhan Award.

Each of these film awards carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a 50-gram gold medal. They will be presented at the State Film Awards ceremony in Mysuru on November 3.

Why Rajyotsava is celebrated on November 1 Kannada Rajyotsava, or Karnataka Formation Day, is celebrated every year on November 1 to mark the day in 1956 when all Kannada-speaking regions were unified to form the state of Mysore, which was later renamed Karnataka in 1973. The day is celebrated across the state with cultural programs, flag hoisting ceremonies, and the conferring of the Rajyotsava Awards to individuals who have made significant contributions to Karnataka’s growth and culture.

